SA-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 28th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a thrilling win over favourites England, South Africa look to continue their bid for a semifinal spot as they face minnows Thailand in the first match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Friday. Although Thailand have lost both their games so far, they have shown enough promise to justify their place in this marquee event.

Sornnarin Tippoch and co. will eye an excellent performance, although the South African team are high on confidence after their opening round win over England. With a formidable bowling attack in place, South Africa will be expected to pocket two points and seal a comfortable win on the day. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA-W vs TL-W.

SA-W vs TL-W Teams

South Africa Women

Dane van Niekerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase.

Thailand Women

Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantam, Suwanan Khiaoto.

Playing 11 Updates

South Africa Women

South Africa are likely to field an unchanged side for this game. They have a lot of WBBL experience in their batting unit with Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk opening the batting. With the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez in the mix, South Africa are well-equipped to post a big score.

They have a lot of variety in the bowling attack with Shabnim Ismail's express pace being the key. With Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus doubling up as all-rounders, they have nice balance in the side. Chloe Tryon is one to keep an eye on with her ability to clear the ropes in the death overs.

Possible XI: Lee, van Niekerk (C), Kapp, du Preez, Wolvaardt, Luus, Chetty (WK), Tryon, Ismail, Khaka and Mlaba.

Thailand Women

Thailand could make a change or two with Phannita Maya waiting on the sidelines. She could come in for Liengprasert, who has put up underwhelming performances with both bat and ball. Thailand are heavily reliant on their top order with young Nannapat Koncharoenkai accumulating 45 runs in two games.

However, they will require better performances from the duo of Tippoch and Sutthiruang in the middle order. Thailand's bowling inside the powerplay overs has been impressive with Soraya Lateh and Nattaya Boochatham troubling the batters.

Possible XI: Chantam, Boochatham, Koncharoenkai (WK), Chaiwai, Tippoch (C), Sutthiruang, Maya, Lateh, Laomi, Kamchomphu and Padunglerd.

Match Details

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women, Match 11

28th February 2020, 9:30 AM IST

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The pitch should suit the batters although there is enough on offer to keep the bowlers interested as well. The surface is slightly on the slower side due to which the batters will take some time to get going. Both teams would be looking to bat first and put the runs on the board with 150 potentially a match-winning score.

SA-W vs TL-W Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee is the preferred option for the wicket-keeper spot, given her exploits in the WBBL. With the opener capable of scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs, Lee could be expected to feast on an inexperienced Thailand bowling unit on Friday. In addition to Lee, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is also a good option with the Thai keeper scoring 45 runs in two games so far.

Batters: Mignon du Preez is a popular selection in the fantasy team owing to her vast experience. She recently played her 100th T20I against England and should get some runs in the middle order. While Chloe Tryon's big-hitting ability holds her in good stead, Naruemol Chaiwai is another viable candidate. Although Chaiwai's strike-rate isn't great in this tournament, she is one of Thailand's best bets with the bat. One of Nattakan Chantam or Soraya Lateh should round off the batting department.

Allrounders: Dane van Niekerk's match-winning performance against England makes her one of the first names to be picked in the fantasy team. The South African captain picked two wickets and backed it up with a composed knock of 46. Along with van Niekerk, pace-bowling allrounder Marizanne Kapp is also a decent selection. The all-rounder bats in the top order and consistently delivers with the ball, making her a must-have pick.

As from the Thai roster, Boochatham has troubled both the oppositions with her new ball spells. With the all-rounder boasting of an economy of just 4.05, she should get the nod over Chanida Sutthiruang.

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail is another must-have in the fantasy side for this game. Ismail is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and should trouble the Thai batters with her pace and swing. Ayabonga Khaka's three-wicket haul against England warranties a place in the side. Mlaba is a viable alternative to Khaka while Suleeporn Laomi's leg-spin is also picked for this game.

Captain: South African openers Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee are the ideal captaincy options for this game. While van Niekerk's all-round ability makes her an excellent choice, Lizelle Lee should be backed to overturn her poor form and make an impact in this game. While Marizanne Kapp is another such candidate, Shabnim Ismail could also be a viable choice owing to her vast experience and skill.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Lizelle Lee, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chloe Tryon, Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Suleeporn Laomi.

Captain: Lizelle Lee, Vice-Captain: Dane van Niekerk

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Lizelle Lee, Naruemol Chaiwai, Mignon du Preez, Soraya Lateh, Nattaya Boochatham, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk, Vice-Captain: Shabnim Ismail