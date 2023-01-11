South Africa Women Under-19s will be up against Australia Women Under-19s (SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19) in the 13th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches. The St Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg will host this contest on Wednesday, January 11.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

South Africa Women Under-19s lost their last warm-up match against Bangladesh Women Under-19 by seven runs (D/L). Meanwhile, Australia Women Under-19s also lost their opening warm-up match against India Women Under-19 by 18 runs.

Both teams will look to bounce back and get on the win column when they take each other on on Wednesday.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Match Details

The 13th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 11 at the St. Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg. The match is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19, ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 13.

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, 5:15 pm IST.

Venue: St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Pitch Report

The track at the St. Stithians Main Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much assistance for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the teams winning the toss, with the avergae first innings score at this venue being 90.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 5.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 0.

Average first innings score: 90.

Average second innings score: 70.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Form Guide (Last match)

South Africa Women Under-19s: L.

Australia Women Under-19s: L.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

SA-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the South Africa Women U19s team heading into this match.

SA-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Karabo Meso, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Madison Landsman, Miane Smit, Diara Ramlakan, Ntabiseng Nini, Caitlin Wyngaard.

AU-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Australia Women U19s team ahead of this encounter.

AU-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Paris Bowdler, Kate Pelle, Claire Moore, Lucy Hamilton, Rhys McKenna, Ella Wilson, Charis Bekker, Olivia Henry, Ella Hayward, Chloe Ainsworth, Ananaya Sharma.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kate Pelle (One match, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 60.87)

Kate Pelle is quite safe behind the stumps and she can be pretty handy with the bat too. She scored only 14 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 60.87, but will be raring to put in a better performance in Wednesday's match.

Top Batter pick

Oluhle Siyo (One match, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 76.19)

Oluhle Siyo, who played exceptionally well in the previous match match, is without a doubt the best batting option for your SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Dream11 fantasy team. She scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 76.19 and can be backed to deliver once again.

Top All-rounder pick

Kayla Reyneke (One match, two runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 18.18 and Economy Rate: 3.00)

Kayla Reyneke managed to scalp one wicket in the last match with a fantastic economy rate of 3.00. She can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team for this match.

Top Bowler pick

Ella Hayward (One match, 17 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 73.91 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Ella Hayward is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. Additionally, her attacking batting style makes her an excellent option for your SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Hayward scored 17 runs while picking up two wickets in the last match.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Ella Hayward

Ella Hayward is a dependable bet for the captaincy as she was phenomenal in the last game. She scored 17 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 73.91, while also picking up two wickets, and will hope to deliver the goods for her side once again on Wednesday.

Kayla Reyneke

Kayla Reyneke is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both the batting and bowling departments. She picked up one wicket in the opening match at an economy rate of 3.00. While she didn't fire with the bat, Reyneke will hope to turn the tide on that front in the upcoming match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ella Hayward: Two wickets and 17 runs in one match.

Seshnie Naidu: Two wickets in one match.

Amy Smith: Eight runs and one wicket in one match.

Claire Moore: 25 runs in one match.

Oluhle Siyo: 32 runs in one match.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 match expert tips

Ella Hayward could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form. She has the ability to deliver with both the bat and the ball and could get your team plenty of points in this match.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

South Africa Women U19s vs Australia Women U19s Dream11 Prediction

South Africa Women U19s vs Australia Women U19s Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kate Pelle.

Batters: Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Oluhle Siyo, Claire Moore.

All-rounders: Rhys McKenna, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke.

Bowlers: Seshnie Naidu, Amy Smith, Ella Hayward, Jade Allen.

SA-WU19 vs AU-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

South Africa Women U19s vs Australia Women U19s Dream11 Prediction

South Africa Women U19s vs Australia Women U19s Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Simone Lourens.

Batters: Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Oluhle Siyo, Claire Moore.

All-rounders: Ella Wilson, Rhys McKenna, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke.

Bowlers: Seshnie Naidu, Amy Smith, Ella Hayward.

