SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League, Match 21

South Australia Scorpions will take on the ACT Meteors in the 21st match of the Women's National Cricket League 2021-22 on Tuesday, 15th March 2022. The match will be played at Phillip Oval, Canberra.
The South Australian Scorpions are placed in third spot on the table with two wins and a defeat in five games. They started their season with two consecutive wins but suffered a five-wicket defeat against Tasmania in the previous match.
Meanwhile, the ACT Meteors are just behind South Australia in fourth spot with two wins and as many losses in five games. They are now coming into this match on the back of a 86-run win over Queensland in the previous fixture.
SAU-W vs AM-W Probable Playing 11 Today
South Australia Scorpions
Bridget Patterson, Emma De Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O'Neil, Jemma Barsby (c), Kate Peterson, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Brooke Harris
ACT Meteors
Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw (c) (wk), Erin Osborne, Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, Annie Wikmen, Nicola Hancock, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty, Alisha Bates
Match Details
Match: South Australia Scorpions vs ACT Meteors, Match 21
Date and Time: Tuesday, 15th March, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Phillip Oval is helpful for both departments. There will be some early movement for the fast bowlers, whereas the batters will come into play once the pitch wears off.
Today’s SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Josie Dooley: Josie is a decent wicket-keeper batter for the Scorpions. She can play handy knocks with the bat and also contribute behind the wickets.
Batter
Emma de Broughe: Emma has delivered consistently with the bat. She has 166 runs to her name in four games at an average of over 40.
All-rounders
Carly Leeson: Leeson has been a significant all-round performer for her side. She has picked up seven wickets in five games while also registering one half-century.
Bowlers
Zoe Cooke: Cooke has been brilliant with the ball this season. She has managed to grab eight wickets in four outings at an economy of 3.50.
Erin Osborne: Osborne has made vital contributions in both departments. She has picked up five wickets and has scored 67 runs in four games.
Samantha Betts: Samantha Betts is a top contributor with the ball. She has grabbed eight wickets in four outings at an average of 13.87.
Amy Yates: Yates is another bowler to watch out for in this game. She has six wickets to her name in four games at an average of 19.33.
Top 5 best players to pick in SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction team
Zoe Cooke: 329 points
Erin Osborne: 314 points
Samantha Betts: 292 points
Carly Leeson: 291 points
Amy Yates: 228 points
Important stats for SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction team
Zoe Cooke: Four matches, 49 runs, eight wickets
Erin Osborne: Four matches, 67 runs, five wickets
Samantha Betts: Three matches, eight wickets
Carly Leeson: Five matches, 75 runs, seven wickets
Amy Yates: Four matches, six wickets
SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josie Dooley, Emma de Broughe, Carly Leeson, Erin Osborne, Zoe Cooke, Samantha Betts, Amy Yates, Courtney Webb, Tegan McPharlin, Katie Mack, Jemma Barsby
Captain: Carly Leeson Vice-Captain: Samantha Betts
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josie Dooley, Emma de Broughe, Carly Leeson, Erin Osborne, Zoe Cooke, Samantha Betts, Amy Yates, Bridget Patterson, Annie ONeil, Ellie Falconer, Chloe Rafferty
Captain: Zoe Cooke Vice-Captain: Emma de Broughe