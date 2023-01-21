SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 30

The South Australian Scorpions (SAU-W) will take on New South Wales Women (NSW-W) in match 30 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 on Saturday at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

The South Australian Scorpions have won six of their last seven matches. New South Wales Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last nine.

New South Wales Women will try their best to win the match, but the South Australian Scorpions are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

SAU-W vs NSW-W Match Details

Match 30 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on January 21 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to start at 5:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU-W vs NSW-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

SAU-W vs NSW-W Form Guide

SAU-W - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

NSW-W - Won 2 of their last 9 matches

SAU-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing XI

SAU-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Bridget Patterson, Emma De Broughe, Josephine Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Jemma Barsby ©, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Kate Peterson, Anesu Mushangwe

NSW-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Sammy Jo Johnson, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Luff, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin

SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Wilson

T Wilson, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J Dooley is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

B Patterson

M Penna and B Patterson are the two best batswomen picks for the Dream11 team. L Smith is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Jo Johnson

C Webb and S Jo Johnson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Burns is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Barsby

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Hoskin and J Barsby. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in the death overs. A Wellington is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAU-W vs NSW-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Jo Johnson

S Jo Johnson is one of the best players in the New South Wales squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already earned 470 points from the last nine matches.

J Barsby

J Barsby is one of the best picks in the South Australian Scorpions' squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already earned 552 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAU-W vs NSW-W, Match 30

S Jo Johnson

J Barsby

T Wilson

B Patterson

M Penna

South Australian Scorpions vs New South Wales Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death overs bowlers, who will bowl in the last overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Australian Scorpions vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Wilson, J Dooley

Batters: B Patterson, L Smith, M Penna, A Learoyd

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, E Burns

Bowlers: J Barsby, E Hoskin, A Wellington

South Australian Scorpions vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Wilson, J Dooley

Batters: B Patterson, M Penna, A Learoyd

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson

Bowlers: J Barsby, E Hoskin, A Wellington, K Peterson, L Cheatle

Poll : 0 votes