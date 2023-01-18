SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 28

The 28th game of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will see South Australia Women (SAU-W) squaring off against the New South Wales Breakers Women (NSW-W) at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Thursday, January 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The South Australian Women's team have been in good form in the tournament. They have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win five of them. SAU-W are currently the second-ranked team in the points table with 11 points under their belt.

The New South Wales Breakers, on the other hand, are having a hard time in the tournament. They have lost six of their eight matches and are currently second from last in the seven-team points table.

SAU-W vs NSW-W Match Details

The 28th game of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on January 19 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 5.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAU-W vs NSW-W, Match 28

Date and Time: January 19, 2023; 5.00 am IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

SAU-W vs NSW-W, Pitch Report

The pitch has been sporting so far, producing equal competition between bat and ball. It will be the third match at the venue. While batters have had their scoring opportunities here, the bowlers have also had the chance to influence the match. Tough competition between the bat and the ball can be expected.

Last two matches at the venue (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 1

Match Tied: 1

Average first innings score: 234

Average second innings score: 260

SAU-W vs NSW-W Form Guide

SAU-W: Have won five out of six matches

NSW-W: Have won two out of eight matches

SAU-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing XIs

SAU-W Team/Injury News

No major updates.

SAU-W Probable Playing XI

Emma de Broughe, Bridget Patterson, Josephine Dooley, Madeline Penna, Ellie Falconer, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Anesu Mushangwe, Samantha Betts, and Kate Peterson.

NSW-W Team/Injury News

No major updates.

NSW-W Probable Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Erin Burns, Sophie Luff, Saskia Horley, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Ebony Hoskin, and Lauren Cheatle.

SAY-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahlia Wilson

Tahlia Wilson has been in fine form with the bat in the tournament. She is the best choice in the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Bridget Patterson

Bridget Patterson was in great form in the last match that she played. She has scored a big hundred and will look to continue the form forward.

All-rounder

Sammy Jo-Johnson

Sammy Jo-Johnson has been contributing to her team's cause with both the bat and the ball. Picking her in fantasy XI can be beneficial.

Bowler

Jemma Barsby

Jemma Barsby has been very effective with her off-spin bowling in the tournament. Her ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs makes him a great choice for the match.

SAU-W vs NSW-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sammy Jo-Johnson

Sammy Jo-Johnson has been in very good all-round form in the tournament. Keeping her as the captain or vice-captain increases your chances of multiplying the points.

Courtney Webb

Courtney Webb could be a key player for the South Australian team. She is more than decent with both the bat and the ball. Webb could be a great choice for the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for SAU-W vs NSW-W, Match 28

Courtney Webb

Sammy Jo-Johnson

Jemma Barsby

Bridget Patterson

Phoebe Litchfield

SAU-W vs NSW-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be sporting, bringing players of all trades into action. The best advice for the fantasy contests of the match will be to go for a good balance between players from all the categories.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SAU-W vs NSW-W Vivekananda Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

SAU-W vs NSW-W Vivekananda Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: T Wilson

Batters: Bridget Patterson, Phoebe Litchfield, E de Broughe, M Penna

All-rounders: Sammy Jo-Johnson, E Burns, Courtney Webb

Bowlers: A Wellington, J Barsby, K Peterson

SAU-W vs NSW-W Vivekananda Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

SAU-W vs NSW-W Vivekananda Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: T Wilson

Batters: Bridget Patterson, Phoebe Litchfield, E de Broughe, M Penna

All-rounders: Sammy Jo-Johnson, E Burns, Courtney Webb

Bowlers: A Wellington, J Barsby, K Peterson

Poll : 0 votes