SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match – Feb 05, 2021

In match number three of this 2020-21 season of the Women’s National Cricket League in Australia, South Australia Women take on Tasmania Women.

The Phillip Oval in Canberra will be the venue for this fixture. It is the second game for Tasmania while South Australia will be playing their first game of the season.

South Australia didn’t have the greatest of seasons last time around.

In the 2019-20 season of the Women’s National Cricket League, they ended up with the wooden spoon as they could muster just one win from eight games.

The Megan Schutt-led side will want to turn things around in this season and start off well.

On the other hand, Tasmania Women started off this tournament on a positive note. They beat Australian Capital Territory Women by 20 runs as they defended 227 really well.

Nicola Carey carried the batting line-up with a fine 105 but none of the others chipped in.

However, the bowling came to the party and produced a collective effort. The Sasha Moloney-led side will be looking to continue the good run.

Squads to choose from

South Australia Women: Megan Schutt (c), Tahlia McGrath, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Tasmania Women: Sasha Moloney (c), Rachel Priest, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Brooke Hepburn, Emma Manix-Geeves, Meg Phillips, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakawera

Predicted Playing XIs

South Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Courtney Webb, Josie Dooley, Emma de Broughe, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Alex Price, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

Tasmania Women: Sasha Moloney (c), Rachel Priest, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Emma Thompson, Emily Smith (wk), Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith, Samantha Bates

Match Details

Match: South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women

Date: February 5th 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The track at the Phillip Oval in Canberra is likely to have something for everyone in it. A decent track to bat on, there will be some help for the bowlers as well. The pacers will most probably find some movement early on and the spinners might come in the game too. 240-250 could be a par score at this venue.

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women - Women’s National Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Tegan McPharlin, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Bridget Patterson, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Samantha Bates, Belinda Vakarewa, Megan Schutt

Captain: Nicola Carey Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Corinne Hall, Courtney Webb, Bridget Patterson, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Megan Schutt

Captain: Heather Graham Vice-captain: Bridget Patterson