SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 33

The 33rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Saturday, January 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction.

The Perth Scorchers have been the team to beat this season with five wins in seven matches. Although they come into the game on the back of a loss at the hands of the Sydney Thunder, the Scorchers have been brilliant with both the bat and ball.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, have not had the best of campaigns with two wins in seven matches. The likes of Michael Neser and Colin Munro have impressed for the Heat, who will be keen to get the two points. Although the Scorchers will be without Jhye Richardson and Faf du Plessis, they have a star-studded squad and will start as the favorites.

With both teams eyeing an all-important win, an entertaining game beckons in Perth.

SCO vs HEA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 33

The Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will square off in the 33rd match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 3:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs HEA, BBL 2022-23, Match 33

Date and Time: 7th January 2023, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SCO vs HEA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 33

The pitch at the Perth Stadium has favored the bowlers with the average first-innings score this season reading 141. Pacers have made the most out of the fast and bouncy track, accounting for 71 percent of the wickets at the venue. The powerplay phase has seen two wickets fall in every innings on average this season. Bowling first could be the preferred option at the Perth Stadium, with three out of four matches this season being won by the chasing sides.

Record at the Perth Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 141

2nd-innings score: 133

SCO vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

Faf du Plessis' stint with the Scorchers is complete while Jhye Richardson is ruled out due to injury.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Stevie Eskinazi, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie/Nick Hobson, Lance Morris, David Payne, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (7 matches, 240 runs, SR: 151.90)

Josh Inglis has been in superb form this season, scoring 240 runs at a strike rate of 151.90. Inglis has often come up with handy knocks at times of need, with two fifties to his name as well. With Inglis in good form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (7 matches, 233 runs, Average: 33.29)

Colin Munro has been the Heat's best batter this season with 233 runs at an average of 33.29. He has a strike rate of 146.54 and has looked in good form over the last few matches. With Munro having decent experience playing at the Perth Stadium, having been part of the Scorchers in the past seasons, he is a good addition to your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 15.70)

Michael Neser has been in good form with the ball, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 15.70. Neser has chipped in with the bat as well, even scoring an 18-ball 45 in his previous game. Given his all-round prowess, Neser is a must-have in your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Andrew Tye (7 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 16.23)

Andrew Tye is one of the top wicket-takers this season, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. He is averaging 16.23, impressing in the death overs with his variations. With Andrew Tye likely to have a more prominent role in the absence of Jhye Richardson, he is a fine pick for your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Mark Steketee

Mark Steketee has a decent BBL record with 87 wickets in 67 matches. He has all the skill sets to excel at the Perth Stadium and is likely to bowl in the powerplay and death overs. With Steketee averaging 23 with the ball this season, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis has been the Scorchers' best batter this season, averaging 40 and striking in excess of 150. Inglis is one of the more complete batters in the competition, capable of playing pace and spin well. Given his record and recent form, Inglis is a top captaincy pick in your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Colin Munro 233 runs in 7 matches Ashton Turner 194 runs in 7 matches Josh Inglis 240 runs in 7 matches Michael Neser 10 wickets in 6 matches Andrew Tye 13 wickets in 7 matches

SCO vs HEA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 33

Lance Morris is one of the fastest bowlers in the country and even earned a Test call-up earlier in the Australian summer. The conditions at the Perth Stadium are tailored-made for Morris, who can generate high pace and bounce. With Richardson not being available, Morris could be a brilliant pick for your SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Josh Inglis (c)

Batters: Colin Munro, Adam Lyth, Ashton Turner, Cam Bancroft

All-rounders: Michael Neser, James Bazley

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee (vc), Lance Morris

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson, Josh Inglis

Batters: Colin Munro, Stevie Eskinazi, Ashton Turner, Cam Bancroft

All-rounders: Michael Neser (vc), James Bazley

Bowlers: Andrew Tye (c), Mark Steketee, Jason Behrendorff

