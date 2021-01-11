SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 12th, 2021

Match 37 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Perth Scorchers taking on the Hobart Hurricanes at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

The Perth Scorchers are on a roll in the BBL with four successive wins. Their batsmen have finally found consistency with Colin Munro leading the way with three fifties.

Besides, Jhye Richardson currently tops the wicket-takers' charts. Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye too have chipped in. With a good balance in the side, the Scorchers would fancy another win in front of their home crowd although it won't be easy.

Their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes are back in action after a relatively long rest. The Hurricanes are on course for a playoff spot with five wins in nine games. Their bowling attack has been in good form and Riley Meredith's return will bolster it further.

However, they would want star opener D'Arcy Short to fire. With Ben McDermott and Dawid Malan looking in decent touch, the Hurricanes should prove to be a handful for the home side.

There isn't much to separate the two sides although the form and home conditions might play into the Scorchers' hands. Nevertheless, the Hurricanes are more than capable of taking the attack to Turner and Co, which makes this contest a must-watch affair in the BBL.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Predicted Playing XI

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott (WK), D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, and Riley Meredith/Nick Winter

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 37

Date: 12th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium

Pitch Report

The Perth Stadium has seen its fair share of high-scoring games in BBL 2021, and it shouldn't be any different on Tuesday as well. However, the pacers should get extra bounce and swing off the surface, making for a good contest early on.

There isn't any turn on offer for the spinners although the extra bounce could play into their hands. The pitch shouldn't change much during the game with 170 being par at this venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, and Fawad Ahmed

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, D'Arcy Short, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland and Jason Behrendorff

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short