SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Ireland (IRE)) take on Scotland (SCO) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Scotland started their T20 World Cup campaign with a brilliant performance against the West Indies. While George Munsey led the way with the bat, the bowlers fired in unison to hand Scotland an impressive win. However, they face a decent Irish side featuring the likes of Paul Stirling and Joshua Little. A loss could prove to be catastrophic for the Irish, who will bank on their experience and balance to come through. All in all, an entertaining game of cricket beckons with two valuable points up for grabs in Hobart.

SCO vs IRE Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The seventh fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Ireland and Scotland will be played on October 19 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 7

Date and Time: 19th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

SCO vs IRE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 7

The pitch in Hobart is a decent one to bat on with the average first-innings total being 167 in the tournament. The pacers have picked up 21 out of 31 wickets in the two games so far. In addition, nine wickets have fallen in the powerplay phase across four matches. Batting first will be the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 167

2nd-innings score: 129

SCO vs IRE Form Guide

Ireland: WWL

Scotland: LLW

SCO vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Joshua Little and Barry McCarthy

Scotland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Scotland.

Scotland probable playing 11

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey and Brad Wheal.

SCO vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorcan Tucker (43 matches, 682 runs, SR: 121.57)

Lorcan Tucker has impressed in a top-order role for Ireland with only two scores of less than 10 in his last eight T20Is. Although he has played in the lower order more often than not in his career, Tucker has a strike rate of 121.57. With the Irish keeper in decent form, he should be a good pick for your SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

George Munsey (66 off 53 in the previous match vs West Indies)

George Munsey was the Player of the Match in Scotland's win against West Indies, scoring a composed 66 off just 53 balls. Although Munsey did slow down in between, he assessed the conditions to perfection, guiding Scotland to a match-winning total. With a T20I strike rate of 143.61 to his name, Munsey is a must-have in your SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Richie Berrington (76 matches, 1733 runs, 28 wickets)

Richie Berrington looked in ominous touch during his brief stay in the middle against West Indies. Although he could not convert a start into a big one, Berrington has eight scores of fifty or more in 70 matches, holding him in good stead. With Berrington due for a big score, he is a top pick for your SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Joshua Little (3/24 in the previous match vs Zimbabwe)

Joshua Little impressed for Ireland in their loss to Zimbabwe, picking up three wickets and conceding just 24 runs. The left-armer has been in fine form of late, even starring in The Hundred for the Manchester Originals. With a T20I bowling strike rate of 18.81, Little should be a popular pick for your SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction teams.

SCO vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is an accomplished T20I batter with an average and strike rate of 28.14 and 134.72, respectively. Although Stirling did not score a run against Zimbabwe, the burly opener is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With the Irish opener due for a big score, he is a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Richie Berrington

Scottish captain Richie Berrington has a decent record against Ireland, scoring 200 runs at a strike rate of 126.58. In addition, Berrington has been in decent form with 57 runs in two matches during his stay in Australia. With Berrington also capable of picking up a wicket or two with the ball, he is a fine differential option for your SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Paul Stirling 3011 runs in 115 matches Joshua Little 3/24 in the previous match Calum MacLeod 23(14) in the previous match George Munsey 66(53) in the previous match Mark Watt 3/12 in the previous match

SCO vs IRE match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Calum MacLeod is an experienced campaigner who has decent technique against both pace and spin. He scored 23 off just 14 balls in the previous game, taking on the Windies bowling attack. If he does manage to find his groove early on, MacLeod could be a fine pick for your SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Richie Berrington (vc), Paul Stirling (c), George Munsey, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Mark Adair, Joshua Little

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matt Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, Paul Stirling, Michael Jones, Harry Tector, Calum MacLeod (vc)

All-rounders: Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Mark Adair (c), Joshua Little

