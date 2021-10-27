SCO vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 27th, 2021

In the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland and Namibia will take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Scotland were unstoppable in the Round 1 stage as they registered hat-trick wins to clinch the Super 12 spot. However, they were flattered by Afghanistan in the opening encounter by 130 runs. For Scotland, it’s time to regroup and get back to the drawing board to chalk out proper plans to hit Namibia out of the park.

Meanwhile, Namibia have a good record against Scotland in T20I cricket. Both sides faced each other twice and Namibia came out on top both times. David Wiese’s form is important in Namibia’s chances of moving forward in the tournament.

Bangladesh v Scotland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Inconsistency is a big problem for Scottish all-rounder Richie Berrington. He has been promoted up the batting order in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup and has given good returns for his side with the willow.

Interestingly, with pitches not supporting the pacers enough, Berrington is yet to share bowling duties. However, he is expected to roll his arm in an upcoming game. He is one of the players to watch out for from the Scottish side.

#2 Kyle Coetzer

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kyle Coetzer is known for his attacking batting skills right from the first ball. However, with the pitches not assisting batters in this tournament, he chose to settle down a bit before going for his shots. He has been unsuccessful to a large extent so far.

Coetzer will have a few more chances in the competition to prove his worth. For Scotland to improve their chances in the Super 12 stage, Coetzer’s batting form is very important.

#1 David Wiese

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks: Semi-Final - Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day

Three wickets with the ball and 100 runs with the willow - David Wiese’s top-class figures in his T20 World Cup 2021 journey so far. The former South African all-rounder has shifted his base to Namibia and has already won two matches for his side.

Wiese promoted himself up the order and came up with two disciplined knocks in the Round 1 stage to clinch the Super 12 spot for Namibia. He needs to maintain the same discipline going forward into the Super 12 stage to win crucial moments.

