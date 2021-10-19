SCO vs PNG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 19th, 2021

Scotland (SCO) and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Tuesday in a Group B game of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Scotland were exceptional in their tournament opener after their hiccups with the willow against Bangladesh, winning by six runs. Batting first, Scotland were 53/6 in 11.3 overs before posting 140-9 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, Bangladesh could only muster 134-7.

The Scottish bowlers were spot on with their lines and lengths in that game. Scotland will now look to make it two in two against PNG on Tuesday.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, started their campaign on a sour note, losing against co-hosts Oman by ten wickets. Batting first, PNG could only post 129-9 in their allotted twenty overs. Captain Assad Vala was their lone shining light with an impressive half-century.

In response, Oman chased down the modest target in just 13.4 overs. PNG bowlers failed to come to terms with the conditions. So they will need to perform well with both willow and ball to make a deep run in the tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 teams for the SCO vs PNG contest.

#3 Assad Vala (PNG)

PNG captain Assad Vala in action (Image Courtesy: ICC)

PNG captain Assad Vala has been phenomenal and inspirational throughout his career. He lived up to that perception in his team's tournament opener against Oman. Though his side failed to get a win, Assad’s performance stood out.

He smacked a 43-ball 56-run knock against Oman, an innings laced with four fours and three sixes. Moreover, he can roll his arm and do a job with the ball as well. His all-round performances could give you a good points haul.

#2 George Munsey (SCO)

George Munsey in action for Scotland (Image Courtesy: Cricket Scotland)

Scotland opener George Munsey is known for his dashing batting prowess right from the first ball. He will look to boost Scotland’s chances with his batting heroics, as he has a strike rate of above 150.

Munsey is known for his attacking batting as an opener, and he will look forward to giving Scotland a blistering start against PNG.

#1 Chris Greaves (SCO)

Chris Greaves (Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

Scotland’s batting all-rounder, Chris Greaves saved the ship for his side against Bangladesh with his inspirational all-round performances. With the willow, he steadied them with a 45-run knock off 28 balls.

Moreover, Greaves picked up two wickets while conceding just 19 runs. As an all-rounder, Greaves would love to continue his exploits against PNG, and he will be brimming with confidence going into this game.

