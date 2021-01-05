SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 6th, 2021

Match 30 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 pits the Perth Scorchers against the Sydney Sixers at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday.

Buoyed by the arrivals of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone, the Perth Scorchers are making up ground in the points table. They come into this clash on the back of two wins. They eye a third one, although they encounter a well-oiled Sydney Sixers unit.

The defending champions have won five out of their seven games so far, with Josh Philippe leading the way with 261 runs. Despite regular captain Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott not being available, the Sixers' bowling attack has coped well so far. They will turn to Jake Ball's expertise to see them through in this competition.

Both teams have a well-balanced roster with some star names in it. However, the Scorchers should have the edge with the match being played in front of their home crowd. Both teams would look to grab a crucial win at the Perth Stadium, with two valuable points hanging in the balance in this BBL clash.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, and Andrew Tye

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope/Steve O'Keefe, Ben Manenti, and Jake Ball

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 30

Date: 6th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

The previous game at the Perth Stadium saw a good batting track with Colin Munro and Josh Inglis scoring some quick runs. A similar sort of surface is expected with the ball skidding on under the lights.

However, there should be some movement on offer for the pacers early on. The batsmen will target the shorter sides of the ground, which could work both ways for the spinners.

With the pitch not expected to change much, both teams would ideally want to chase upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be par at this venue, considering the dimensions of the ground and the firepower on either roster.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, James Vince, Dan Hughes, Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dwarshuis, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, and Jake Ball

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dwarshuis, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, and Carlos Brathwaite

Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Jhye Richardson