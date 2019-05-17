SCO vs SL, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 18th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Sri Lankan are back in action as they face emerging cricketing nation Scotland in a series of two matches at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh. With the appointment of Dimuth Karunaratne as their captain for the ICC World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka have a big summer ahead of them as they aim to make a mark on the showpiece event. Their opponents, Scotland have done well against Test playing nations in the past with commendable performances against England, Afghanistan and Ireland. With the likes of Calum MacLeod and George Munsey in their ranks, they should prove to be a handful for the Sri Lankans as they seek momentum heading into the World Cup.

Squads to choose from:

Scotland:

Kyle Coetzer(C), Dylan Budge, Scott Cameron, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Playing XI Updates:

Scotland:

Richie Berrington is injured and isn't available for the series, paving the way for one of Michael Leask or Dylan Budge to make an appearance for the Scottish national side. The rest of the side should remain the same from the one that played against Afghanistan a few days back. The onus is on senior players Calum MacLeod and Kyle Coetzer to provide the goods for their side as they look to get one over the Sri Lankans.

Possible XI: Cross(WK), MacLeod, Coetzer(C), Budge/Leask, Munsey, Wallace, Watt, Sole, Wheal, Sharif and Evans

Sri Lanka:

Avishka Fernando should partner new captain Dimuth Karunaratne at the top of the other while Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera will be their go-to players in the middle phase of the innings. Angelo Mathews' return adds more stability to the Sri Lankan batting unit which has adequate batting depth with Thisara Perera and Isuru Udana able to provide the goods towards the end of the innings. Lasith Malinga's experience will be pivotal with the veteran being Sri Lanka's best bet with the ball.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Fernando, Perera(WK), Mendis, Mathews, T Perera, Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Malinga, Vandersay and Lakmal

Match Details:

Scotland vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

18th May 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Grange Cricket Club Ground, Scotland

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous game played here between Scotland and Afghanistan, lots of runs are on the cards with a flat deck on offer. Pacers will be able to generate extra pace and bounce early on but will need to vary their pace in the back end of the innings to keep the batsmen in check.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera is the preferred option with the southpaw in good form over the course of the year. His marathon innings in the longest format against South Africa is still fresh on everyone's minds as Perera should prove to be a worth-while option.

Batsmen: Kusal Mendis and Calum MacLeod are must have players in the fantasy team while Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer is also one to watch out for at the top of the order. One of Dimuth Karunaratne or Angelo Mathews should suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: With a number of options available in the all-rounder section, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera and Michael Leask are the ideal set of allrounders to have in the side. Dhananjaya de Silva is also a handy option with his part-time spin while his batting is sure to yield a few boundaries towards the end of the innings.

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt are ideal choices from Scotland playing eleven while the experience of IPL 2019 winner Lasith Malinga is something one cannot miss out on. Expect a couple of wickets from the wily pacer as Sri Lanka begin their World Cup preparations.

Captain: Kusal Mendis and Calum MacLeod are two very talented batsmen and are bound to score some runs in what should be a great wicket to bat on, making them ideal captaincy candidates. Along with them, Thisara Perera is also a decent option to consider for captaincy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Kusal Mendis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Ally Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Calum MacLeod