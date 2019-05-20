SCO vs SL, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 21st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sri Lanka's World Cup preparations didn't start off on the right note on Saturady, as rain played spoil-sport last Saturday in Edinburgh. With this match being the last match before the WC warm-up games commence, Sri Lanka would love to get some game time under their new captain, Dimuth Karunaratne and also try out a few combinations as far as their bowling is concerned. Their opponents, Scotland have done well against Test playing nations in the past with commendable performances against England, Afghanistan and Ireland. With the likes of Calum MacLeod and George Munsey in their ranks, they should prove to be a handful for the Sri Lankans as they seek momentum heading into the World Cup.

Squads to choose from:

Scotland:

Kyle Coetzer(C), Dylan Budge, Scott Cameron, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Playing XI Updates:

Scotland:

Richie Berrington is injured and won't be available for the series, paving the way for one of Michael Leask or Dylan Budge to make an appearance for the Scottish national side. The rest of the side should remain the same from the one that played against Afghanistan a few days back. The onus is on senior players Calum MacLeod and Kyle Coetzer to provide the goods for their side as they look to get one over the Sri Lankans.

Possible XI: Cross(WK), MacLeod, Coetzer(C), Budge/Leask, Munsey, Wallace, Watt, Sole, Wheal, Sharif and Evans

Sri Lanka:

Avishka Fernando should partner new captain Dimuth Karunaratne at the top of the other while Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera will be their go-to players in the middle phase of the innings. Angelo Mathews' return adds more stability to the Sri Lankan batting unit which has adequate batting depth with Thisara Perera and Isuru Udana able to provide the goods towards the end of the innings. Lasith Malinga's experience will be pivotal with the veteran being Sri Lanka's best bet with the ball.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Fernando, Perera(WK), Mendis, Mathews, T Perera, Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Malinga, Vandersay and Lakmal

Match Details:

Scotland vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

21st May 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Grange Cricket Club Ground, Scotland

Pitch Report:

With rain predicted for this game as well, pacers will continue to find help upfront although the pitch should remain intact for run-scoring towards the course of the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera is the ideal option with his record in the UK being noteworthy. Although Matthew Cross is also a viable option, it should be the aggression of Kusal Perera that should be backed on Tuesday.

Batsmen: Kusal Mendis and Calum MacLeod are must have players in the fantasy team while Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer is also one to watch out for at the top of the order. One of Dimuth Karunaratne or Angelo Mathews should suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: With a number of options available in the all-rounder section, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera and Michael Leask are the ideal set of allrounders to have in the side. Dhananjaya de Silva is also a handy option with his part-time spin while his batting is sure to yield a few boundaries towards the end of the innings.

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt are ideal choices from Scotland playing eleven while the experience of IPL 2019 winner Lasith Malinga is something one cannot miss out on. Expect a couple of wickets from the wily pacer as Sri Lanka begin their World Cup preparations.

Captain: Kusal Mendis and Calum MacLeod are two very talented batsmen and are bound to score some runs in what should be a great wicket to bat on, making them ideal captaincy candidates. Along with them, Thisara Perera is also a decent option to consider for captaincy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Kusal Mendis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Ally Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Calum MacLeod