SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 16

The 16th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Adelaide Strikers (STR) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Monday, December 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction.

Both the Scorchers and Strikers have started the season well with two and three wins, respectively. While the Scorchers come into the game on the back of a big win over the Stars, the Strikers suffered their first loss of the season to the Heat on Friday, December 23.

The Strikers have a decent squad with the likes of Chris Lynn and Peter Siddle adding valuable experience. However, they will need to fire on all cylinders against a well-oiled Perth Scorchers side featuring Jhye Richardson and Faf du Plessis.

Both sides could go top of the table with a win in this fixture, making for a cracking contest at the Perth Stadium.

SCO vs STR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 16

The Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers will square off in the 16th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 3:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs STR, BBL 2022-23, Match 16

Date and Time: 26th December 2022, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SCO vs STR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 16

The Perth Stadium is known to be a heaven for fast bowlers, with extra bounce and pace being key traits here. The only BBL match at the venue this season saw the Scorchers defend 155, with pacers accounting for 16 out of 19 wickets in the game. Spinners might not get much help off the surface apart from the extra bounce on offer. With this being an evening fixture, chasing might be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record at the Perth Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 155

2nd-innings score: 117

SCO vs STR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Henry Thornton.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou/Matt Kelly.

SCO vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (3 matches, 149 runs, SR: 183.95)

Josh Inglis has been sensational with the bat this season, scoring 149 runs in three matches, with his strike rate of 183.95 standing out. He is a fine player of both pace and spin and given his form, Inglis is a must-have in your SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (3 matches, 114 runs, SR: 186.89)

Faf du Plessis has struck some form in the BBL, scoring 114 runs at a strike rate of 186.89. He scored a fine fifty in the previous game against the Stars, taking on the pacers to good effect. With Faf capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matt Short (4 matches, 161 runs, 4 wickets)

Matt Short has been the best player of the tournament so far with 161 runs and four wickets in four matches. The Strikers all-rounder is striking at 146.36 and comes into the game on the back of career-best figures of 3/14 against the Heat. With Short being a good player of pace and short-pitch bowling, he is a must-have in your SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (4 matches, 4 wickets, Economy: 5.42)

Rashid Khan is one of the top bowlers in world cricket and has started the season well for the Strikers. He has four wickets in three innings with an economy of 5.42. Rashid also has a strike rate of 150.20 with the ball in his BBL career. Given his all-round utility, Rashid is another must-have in your SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn has 117 runs in four matches for the Strikers this season, managing double-figure scores on all four occasions. He has over 3000 runs to his name and is well and truly capable of scoring quick runs in the top order. With Lynn due for a big score, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson has been brilliant with the ball, picking up eight wickets in three matches at an astonishing average of 8.88. He is capable of bowling across all phases of an innings and has been particularly effective in the Power Surge. With Richardson also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a viable captaincy pick in your SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matt Short 161 runs in 4 matches Josh Inglis 149 runs in 3 matches Chris Lynn 117 runs in 4 matches Jhye Richardson 8 wickets in 3 matches Rashid Khan 4 wickets in 3 innings

SCO vs STR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 16

Jake Weatherald has been in woeful form this season, scoring just 18 runs in four matches. He is up against a quality swing-bowling duo of Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson, who have accounted for six wickets in the powerplay phase this season. Given the conditions at the Perth Stadium as well, Weatherald could be avoided for your SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn (c), Adam Hose

All-rounders: Matt Short, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson (vc), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis (vc)

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose

All-rounder: Matt Short (c)

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar

