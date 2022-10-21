SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) take on Scotland (SCO) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, October 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction.

Zimbabwe and Scotland have had a similar campaign so far, starting with a big win, only to lose their second match. While Scotland have relied on their batters to come good, Zimbabwe's bowling attack has been quite impressive so far. While the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava continue to impress, a lot will ride on the shoulders of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams on the batting front. As for Scotland, Richie Berrington and Co. look like a well-oiled unit and will fancy their chances of progressing to the Super 12 stage. With this being a must-win game, a cracker of a contest beckons in Hobart.

SCO vs ZIM Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 12th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Zimbabwe and Scotland will be played on October 21 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs ZIM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 12

Date and Time: 21st October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SCO vs ZIM pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 12

The average first innings total is 165 at the Bellerive Oval in four ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches. The square dimensions of the ground are on the shorter side, which the batters will look to make use of. Pacers have picked almost 67 percent of the wickets at the venue. Teams will look to bat first, with the record skewed against the chasing team.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 165

2nd-innings score: 140

SCO vs ZIM Form Guide

Zimbabwe: WL

Scotland: WL

SCO vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga/Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

Scotland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Scotland.

Scotland probable playing 11

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey and Brad Wheal.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Regis Chakabva (43 matches, 650 runs, SR: 128.97)

Regis Chakabva has a decent record in the format, scoring 650 runs in 43 matches. He has a strike rate of 128.97 and also looked good in the previous game, scoring 13 runs off just nine balls. With Chakabva capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

George Munsey (2 matches, 67 runs, Average: 67.00)

George Munsey has scored of 66 and one in this tournament, blowing hot and cold for Scotland. The southpaw is perhaps their best batter with a strike rate of 143.42. Munsey also has nine 50-plus scores in 53 matches, making him a must-have in your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (2 matches, 96 runs, 4 wickets)

Sikandar Raza has been the standout player for Zimbabwe, scoring 96 runs and picking up four wickets in two matches. While his bowling has been decent, Raza is striking at 183 with the bat in the middle order. Given his recent form, Raza is another must-have in your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Blessing Muzarabani (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 12.20)

Blessing Muzarabani has been Zimbabwe's top bowler with five wickets in two matches. He has a T20I average of 24.34 with the ball and his ability to hit the deck hard being key. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Muzarabani is a top pick for your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza has been in the form of his life in this format, scoring 612 runs in 17 matches at an average of 40.80. He has also chipped in with the ball, adding in some key variations. With Raza bound to play a part with both the bat and ball, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Richie Berrington

Richie Berrington has scores of 16 and 37 in his two matches so far. He looked in good touch in the previous game against Ireland, striking at 137.04. With the Scottish captain due for a big score, he is a good differential option for your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Richie Berrington 53 runs in 2 matches Sikandar Raza 96 runs in 2 matches Blessing Muzarabani 5 wickets in 2 matches George Munsey 67 runs in 2 matches Mark Watt 4 wickets in 2 matches

SCO vs ZIM match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Sean Williams should have a big say given his skill-set. While he is likely to counter Mark Watt and Michael Leask in the Zimbabwean middle order, Williams is more crucial with the ball. With the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder in decent form with the ball, Williams could be a game-changing selection in your SCO vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Ryan Burl, George Munsey

Allrounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (vc)

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matt Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, Michael Jones (vc), Ryan Burl, George Munsey

All-rounders: Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Brad Wheal, Mark Watt, Blessing Muzarabani

