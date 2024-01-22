SEC vs PC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 22, 2024

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) go up against the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 15th match of SA20 2024 on Monday, January 22, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

This a rematch of the SA20 2023 final, which the Sunrisers Eastern Cape won by four wickets, with Roelof van der Merwe's four-wicket haul in the first innings setting up the win for Aiden Markram's side.

The defending champions have continued to fare well in the second edition as well. They sit comfortably in third place with two wins and a No-Result in four matches, with their only defeat coming against a rampaging DSG.

As for the Capitals, they've lost three out of their four matches, with their only win coming against the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) when Will Jacks went on a rampage. With this match marking the halfway point of the group stage, the Capitals can't afford to lose this one.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials from this fixture.

Despite Kyle Verreynne playing a brilliant knock of 72 to dig the Pretoria Capitals out of a hole and giving them a fighting chance against JSK, his ownership is surprisingly low even after taking into consideration the presence of Phil Salt and Tristan Stubbs in the same bracket.

A quality batter with an attacking mindset but solid technique, Verreynne showed plenty of composure and resilience to bat through the innings, and helped the Capitals get to 167/9 from them being 67/6 at one stage.

Any batter playing at No. 3 always has plenty of potential for points, and when it's someone who looks in good form and has a fairly low ownership, Dream11 players should pounce at the chance to pick the differential.

Adil Rashid was the 6th-highest wicket-taker in SA20 2023.

Adil Rashid is a bowler who could see plenty of success in this contest. Like most of the coastal venues in South Africa, Gqeberha should also be pretty kind to the spinners. When it's someone as experienced and skillful as Rashid is operating at such a venue, wickets and a tight spell are almost guaranteed.

A natural wicket-taker, Adil Rashid has been one of Pretoria's best bowlers along with Will Jacks. Still, he hasn't had much luck with picking up wickets so far, with only two in four matches despite having a good economy rate. He's due a big haul and with kind conditions on offer, he's a decent Dream11 differential to consider.

#1 Ottniel Baartman (BOWL) (SA)

It's very surprising to see Ottniel Baartman consistently under-picked by Dream11 players despite his consistent performances for SEC. In the last two matches, he has picked up four wickets. He bowled a tidy spell of 1/30 in his last outing against the Durban's Super Giants.

Against a team with a fragile middle-order like the Pretoria Capitals, death bowlers are bound to haul big, and someone like Ottniel Baartman, who is a proven wicket-taker, at that stage of the match is a great Dream11 asset. He's one of the best Dream11 picks for this match and a great differential.