SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 22, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will host the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 17th match of SA20 2025 on Wednesday, January 22, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Defending champions SEC are slowly making a comeback after three successive defeats to begin their title defense. They have won their last two outings, both against the Durban Super Giants, rather convincingly.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria Capitals will play their first match since Saturday, where they suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Paarl Royals despite putting a formidable total of 212/5 on the board. They'll want their bowlers to step up and assist the batting unit in tonight's clash.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

#3 Richard Gleeson (BOWL) (SEC)

Richard Gleeson has been one of the best bowlers in SA20 2025 and a terrific signing for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The English bowler has been extremely consistent so far and is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, picking up eight wickets in five outings at an economy rate of 6.71 and a bowling average of 14.25.

Gleeson also has a very solid record at St. George's Park, where he has picked up six wickets in three outings at a great economy rate of 6.08 and bowling average of just 12.2. His reliability as a Dream11 option is very high, and he could be a dependable captaincy option for this fixture.

#2 James Neesham (ALL) (PC)

James Neesham has picked up a total of 21 wickets in his SA20 career.

James Neesham has had a pretty solid tournament for the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2025. The Kiwi all-rounder is their third-highest wicket-taker, with three wickets in five matches. The southpaw has also scored 61 useful runs at a stellar strike rate of 152.50.

The venue should suit his style of bowling, and against an SEC batting lineup that has looked suspect all season, Neesham could easily haul big and add to his wickets tally. His multiple routes to points mean he has a very high points ceiling, and his consistency and good record in the SA20 only add to his appeal.

He could be a shrewd captaincy choice for your Dream11 teams.

#1 Marco Jansen (ALL) (SEC)

Who else but Marco Jansen as the best Dream11 captaincy pick? The left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder has delivered day in and day out for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and was their standout performer in the defeat to the Capitals in the reverse fixture.

Even as the rest of their batting order collapsed around him, Jansen stood tall to smash a half-century, also bowling a tight spell with the ball, albeit in a losing cause. Jansen is both SEC's second-highest run-scorer and wicket-taker this season, reflecting his all-round ability.

A proven option who has a stunning record in the SA20, Marco Jansen is a no-brainer for Dream11 captaincy in this match.

