SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 1, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will square off with the Paarl Royals (PR) in the 28th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Saturday, February 1, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. It's the first match of a double-header, with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Durban Super Giants (DSG) facing off later on.

Both teams enter the match on the back of defeats and will want to end the group stage on a high before the playoffs. While the Royals have sealed a spot in the top two, they'll want the psychological edge of topping the table. Meanwhile, SEC will be wary of a miraculous Pretoria Capitals comeback in the final game and will look to confirm their qualification with a solid result tonight.

Let's now look at three under-owned Dream11 differentials who could have a solid outing today.

#3 Tony de Zorzi (BAT) (SEC)

Proteas opener Tony de Zorzi featured in his first game for SEC in their defeat to the MI Cape Town on Wednesday, getting caught behind for only two runs. De Zorzi's SA20 record doesn't inspire any Dream11 investment in him, with only 63 runs to his name in seven innings, with a High Score of 20.

However, his position as an opener and his technical solidity from playing plenty of Test match cricket could work in his favor. Even a knock of 25 or 30 runs, if peppered with a few boundaries and a six is enough to secure a sizeable Dream11 haul now, thanks to the provisional rule changes.

Backing de Zorzi is a very risky bet, but his batting position and high points ceiling as an opener make him a Dream11 differential worth considering.

#2 Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (PR)

Lungi Ngidi is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker overall for the Paarl Royals.

This has been a disappointing season for Lungi Ngidi, who usually is such a prolific wicket-taker in T20 cricket. In his first two seasons for the Paarl Royals, Ngidi picked up 24 wickets in 19 games, but so far, he only has two in four outings this time around.

However, he was one of their better bowlers in their surprising defeat against the Joburg Super Kings, picking up the wicket of Donovan Ferreira. Someone who bowls both in the powerplay, the middle overs, and the death, Ngidi could well profit from SEC's propensity for batting collapses, especially their weak top order.

Like de Zorzi, Ngidi is also a risky Dream11 pick, but a potentially explosive differential with a high points ceiling.

#1 Mitchell Owen (BAT) (PR)

The Paarl Royals didn't waste any time after Joe Root departed for national duty, snapping up the star of the recently concluded Men's BBL, Mitchell Owen.

The Hobart Hurricanes' batter was exceptional throughout the season, but especially in the Final, where he smashed a 42-ball 108 to make a mockery of a 180+ run chase. Owen finished the season as the highest run-scorer, scoring 452 runs at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 203.60. He's also a more than handy seam bowler, picking up three wickets across the tournament.

Given the new rules for bonus points for boundaries and sixes, Owen could have an absolute blast in the remainder of the SA20, and could be a powerful Dream11 differential for this match, and could even be considered as a captaincy pick.

