SIN vs BAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, Match 9

Sindh (SIN) will be up against Balochistan (BAL) in the ninth match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Sindh have won their first two National T20 Cup matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They beat Northern by four wickets in their last game. Balochistan, on the other hand, have won one out of their three matches and are currently fifth in the National T20 Cup standings. They won their last match against Southern Punjab by seven wickets.

SIN vs BAL Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

BAL XI

Imam-ul-Haq (C), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Haris Sohail, Ayaz Tasawwar, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan.

Match Details

SIN vs BAL, Match 9, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 29th September 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots, the pacers will find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 140 runs.

Today’s SIN vs BAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bismillah Khan: Khan has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of National T20 Cup matches. He has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 105.35 this season.

Batsmen

Abdul Bangalzai: Bangalzai has scored 101 runs in three matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for Balochistan this season.

Sharjeel Khan: Khan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Sindh this season. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of close to 171 in two National T20 Cup matches.

All-rounders

Amad Butt: Butt has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the National T20 Cup. He has scored 48 runs and also picked up four wickets in three matches.

Anwar Ali: Ali is a top-quality all-rounder who has scored 60 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 187.50 and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

Bowlers

Yasir Shah: Shah has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 in three matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the National T20 Cup.

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.87 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs BAL Dream11 prediction team

Amad Butt (BAL) - 204 points

Kashif Bhatti (BAL) - 179 points

Yasir Shah (BAL) - 170 points

Abdul Bangalzai (BAL) - 141 points

Shahnawaz Dahani (SIN) - 138 points

Important Stats for SIN vs BAL Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Bhatti: 51 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 98.07 and ER - 6.50

Amad Butt: 48 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 117.07 and ER - 6.25

Anwar Ali: 60 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 187.50 and ER - 9.00

Yasir Shah: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.66

Shahnawaz Dahani: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.87

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan.

Captain: Shan Masood. Vice-captain: Imam-ul-Haq.

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, Khurram Shahzad, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Captain: Amad Butt. Vice-captain: Shan Masood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar