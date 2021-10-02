SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, Match 16

Sindh will take on Central Punjab in the 16th match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Despite losing their last game against Khyber, Sindh bounced back against Northern, winning by three runs. Sindh have won four games and have lost only once, topping the points table at the moment.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab lost their second match of the tournament against Northern. They are occupying the fourth position in the points table.

SIN vs CEP Probable Playing 11s

SIN XI

Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood.

CEP XI

Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

Match Details

Match: SIN vs CEP, National T20 CUP 2021, Match 16.

Date and Time: 02nd October, 2021, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The surface is favourable to the batters who will have plenty of opportunities to showcase their skill and stroke-playing ability. Swing bowlers are expected to get an advantage early on. The side winning the toss should ideally bowl first to make the most of the conditions.

Today’s SIN vs CEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is a phenomenal wicketkeeping-batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy sides. He has plenty of experience at the international level, having captained the Pakistan national cricket team in the past.

Batters

Babar Azam is among the best batsmen in the world at the moment. He rarely squanders his wicket, and has an array of high-quality strokes in his arsenal. The Pakistan captain has already scored a century in the competition. Babar Azam should be your first captaincy choice for your SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy side.

All-rounders

Anwar Ali could prove to be an effective option for Sindh. He is an asset with both the bat as well as the ball.

Bowlers

S Dhani’s bowling could prove to be a threat for the opposition. He has picked up five wickets in his last three matches in the tournament.

Five best players to pick in SIN vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (CEP) - 317 points

Shahnawaz Dhani (SIN) - 305 points

Wahab Riaz (CEP) - 279 points

Sharjeel Khan (SIN) - 278 points

Khurram Manzoor (SIN) - 237 points.

Key stats for SIN vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 215 runs

Sharjeel Khan: 176 runs

Sarfaraz Ahmed: 124 runs.

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, M Akhlaq, B Azam, S Khan, K Manzoor, A Shehzad, A Ali, S Shakeel, S Dhani, W Riaz, H Ali.

Captain: B Azam, Vice-Captain: S Khan.

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, M Akhlaq, B Azam, S Khan, K Manzoor, A Shehzad, A Ali, D Aziz, S Dhani, W Riaz, Z Mehmood.

Captain: S Dhani. Vice-Captain: A Ali.

