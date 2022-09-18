SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, 2nd Semi-final 

Sindh (SIN) will take on Central Punjab (CEP) in the second semifinal of the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Sunday (September 18). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Sindh ended the group stage in second place, winning five of their ten games. They lost their last match against Central Punjab by 17 runs. Central Punjab, meanwhile, finished third in the standings, also winning five of their ten games. They beat Northern by six wickets in their last match.
SIN vs CEP Match Details
The second semifinal of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 18 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: SIN vs CEP, National T20 Cup, 2nd Semi-final Match
Date and Time: September 18, 2022; 8:00 pm IST
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
SIN vs CEP Pitch Report
The track at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a sporting one, with something in it for both batters and bowlers. Seamers could dominate early on before the batters look to target the spinners. Two of the last three games at this venue have been won by the team batting first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by team batting first: 2
Matches won by team bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 145
Average second innings score: 133
SIN vs CEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Sindh: L-W-W-L-W
Central Punjab: W-W-W-W-L
SIN vs CEP probable playing XIs for today’s match
SIN Injury/Team News
No major injury update
SIN Probable Playing XI
Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Faraz Ali, Saad Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Asif Mehmood
CEP Injury/Team News
No major injury update
CEP Probable Playing XI
Muhammad Akhlaq (WK), Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Asfand, Hunain Shah
SIN vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Sarfaraz Ahmed (10 matches, 209 runs, Strike Rate: 131.44)
Ahmed is a reliable middle-order batter who could help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 131.44 in ten games.
Top Batter pick
Saim Ayub (10 matches, 334 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 151.81 and Economy Rate: 8.09)
Ayub is the leading run-scorer for Sindh in the National T20 Cup, scoring 334 runs at a strike rate of 151.81 in ten games. He has also taken three wickets.
Top All-rounder pick
Aamer Yamin (7 matches, 71 runs and 13 wickets, Strike Rate: 126.78 and Economy Rate: 7.81)
Yamin can help you earn some valuable fantasy points on Sunday. He has scored 71 runs and also picked up 13 wickets in seven games.
Top Bowler pick
Sohail Khan (8 matches, 16 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.45)
Khan could provide regular breakthroughs for Sindh on Sunday. He has scalped 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.45 in eight games.
SIN vs CEP match captain and vice-captain choices
Shoaib Malik
Malik is the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Sunday, as he could help you fetch some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has scored 195 runs and scalped two wickets in eight outings.
Sharjeel Khan
Khan is an explosive top-order batter who could score some quickfire runs early on in the game on Sunday. He has smashed 264 runs at a strike rate of 137.50 in ten matches.
Five Must-picks with players stats for SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SIN vs CEP match expert tips
Shoaib Malik could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SIN vs CEP match, click here.
SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semifinal, Head to Head League
SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Batters: Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir
All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Faizan-Khan, Qasim Akram
Bowlers: Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Ahmad Daniyal
SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semifinal, Grand League
SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Batters: Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir
All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Qasim Akram, Saad Khan
Bowlers: Zahid Mehmood, Sohail Khan, Ahmad Daniyal