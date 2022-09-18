SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, 2nd Semi-final 

Sindh (SIN) will take on Central Punjab (CEP) in the second semifinal of the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Sunday (September 18). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sindh ended the group stage in second place, winning five of their ten games. They lost their last match against Central Punjab by 17 runs. Central Punjab, meanwhile, finished third in the standings, also winning five of their ten games. They beat Northern by six wickets in their last match.

SIN vs CEP Match Details

The second semifinal of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 18 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SIN vs CEP, National T20 Cup, 2nd Semi-final Match

Date and Time: September 18, 2022; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

SIN vs CEP Pitch Report

The track at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a sporting one, with something in it for both batters and bowlers. Seamers could dominate early on before the batters look to target the spinners. Two of the last three games at this venue have been won by the team batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 145

Average second innings score: 133

SIN vs CEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sindh: L-W-W-L-W

Central Punjab: W-W-W-W-L

SIN vs CEP probable playing XIs for today’s match

SIN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SIN Probable Playing XI

Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Faraz Ali, Saad Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Asif Mehmood

CEP Injury/Team News

No major injury update

CEP Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Akhlaq (WK), Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Asfand, Hunain Shah

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (10 matches, 209 runs, Strike Rate: 131.44)

Ahmed is a reliable middle-order batter who could help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 131.44 in ten games.

Top Batter pick

Saim Ayub (10 matches, 334 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 151.81 and Economy Rate: 8.09)

Ayub is the leading run-scorer for Sindh in the National T20 Cup, scoring 334 runs at a strike rate of 151.81 in ten games. He has also taken three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Aamer Yamin (7 matches, 71 runs and 13 wickets, Strike Rate: 126.78 and Economy Rate: 7.81)

Yamin can help you earn some valuable fantasy points on Sunday. He has scored 71 runs and also picked up 13 wickets in seven games.

Top Bowler pick

Sohail Khan (8 matches, 16 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.45)

Khan could provide regular breakthroughs for Sindh on Sunday. He has scalped 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.45 in eight games.

SIN vs CEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Shoaib Malik

Malik is the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Sunday, as he could help you fetch some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has scored 195 runs and scalped two wickets in eight outings.

Sharjeel Khan

Khan is an explosive top-order batter who could score some quickfire runs early on in the game on Sunday. He has smashed 264 runs at a strike rate of 137.50 in ten matches.

Five Must-picks with players stats for SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saim Ayub 334 runs and 3 wickets in 10 matches Tayyab Tahir 408 runs in 10 matches Aamer Yamin 71 runs and 13 wickets in 7 matches Sohail Khan 16 wickets in 8 matches Mohammad Faizan-Khan 179 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches

SIN vs CEP match expert tips

Shoaib Malik could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semifinal, Head to Head League

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Faizan-Khan, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Ahmad Daniyal

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semifinal, Grand League

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Qasim Akram, Saad Khan

Bowlers: Zahid Mehmood, Sohail Khan, Ahmad Daniyal

