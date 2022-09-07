SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup Pakistan, Match 16

Sindh (SIN) will lock horns with Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 16th match of the National T20 Cup (Pakistan) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (September 07).

Sindh have won three of their six games and are fourth in the points table. They lost against Central Punjab by 11 runs. Southern Punjab, meanwhile, have won two of their five games and are third in the points table. They lost their last game against Northern by five runs.

SIN vs SOP Match Details

The 16th game of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 07 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 02:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs SOP, National T20 Cup (Pakistan), Match 16

Date and Time: September 7, 2022; 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

SIN vs SOP Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, which assists seamers more than spinners. Pacers can trouble batters early on. The last three games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 185

Average second innings score: 173

SIN vs SOP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sindh: L-L-L-W-W

Southern Punjab: L-L-W-W-L

SIN vs SOP probable playing XIs for today’s match

SIN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SIN Probable Playing XI

Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Saad Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mehmood, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan

SOP Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SOP Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Shehzad, Zain Abbas, Agha Salman, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sharoon Siraj, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Ali Majid, Faisal Akram

SIN vs SOP Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (5 matches, 168 runs, Strike Rate: 138.84)

He's having a great season with the bat so far, scoring 168 runs in five games. He has also been involved in five catches as a wicketkeeper.

Top Batter Pick

Saim Ayub (5 matches, 181 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 160.18 and Economy Rate: 7.40)

Ayub has been in red hot form in the National T20 Cup, smashing 181 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 160.18. He has also bowled in a few games and has managed a couple of wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saad Khan (5 matches, 116 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 120.83 and Economy Rate: 13)

He has mustered 116 runs in five games at a strike rate of 120.83. He has also managed one valuable wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Ilyas (5 matches, 92 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 209.09 and Economy Rate: 10)

Ilyas has been bowling pretty well lately. He has picked up six wickets in five games and has also scored 92 runs.

SIN vs SOP match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Salman has been bowling excellently in this tournament. He has picked up nine wickets in five games at an economy of 5.67. He can also swing his bat when needed and could be a great choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Saad Khan

Khan is having a memorable season so far. He has accumulated 116 runs in five games and has also scalped one important wicket.

Five Must-pick players with stats for SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saim Ayub 181 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches Mohammad Ilyas 92 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches Agha Salman 9 wickets in 5 matches Sameen Gul 9 wickets in 5 matches Zain Abbas 193 runs in 5 matches

SIN vs SOP match expert tips

Saad Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head to Head League

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters: Zain Abbas, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Agha Salman, Saad Khan

Bowlers: Sameen Gul, Mir Hamza, Sohail Khan

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Zain Abbas, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Sharoon Siraj

All-rounders: Agha Salman, Saad Khan

Bowlers: Sameen Gul, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Sohail Khan

