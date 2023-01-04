SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 28

The 28th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Wednesday, January 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction.

The Sydney Sixers have done well this season with four wins in seven matches. Although they started their campaign with two losses, the Sixers have hit back hard with brilliant performances with both the bat and ball.

The Heat, meanwhile, were able to end a three-match losing streak with a thrilling win over the Sixers on New Year's Day. They will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum with another win against the Sixers. With two valuable points up for grabs, an exciting game beckons at the North Sydney Oval.

SIX vs HEA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 28

The Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the 28th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 12:35 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs HEA, BBL 2022-23, Match 28

Date and Time: 4th January 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SIX vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr/Jackson Bird, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Izharulhaq Naveed.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (7 matches, 160 runs, Average: 22.86)

Josh Philippe has been decent this season with 160 runs in seven matches. While he is averaging only 22.86 in BBL 2022-23, Philippe has a strike rate of 141, holding him in good stead. With Philippe due for a big score, he is a good addition to your SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sam Billings (6 matches, 144 runs, Average: 24.00)

Sam Billings has had his moments in the BBL this season with 144 runs in six matches. He is a good player of both pace and spin and is also striking at 132.11 in the middle order. Given his experience and form, Billings should be a fine pick for your SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 15.70)

Michael Neser has been Brisbane Heat's best bowler this season with 10 wickets in five matches. He is averaging 15.70 and has been exceptional with the new ball in particular. Given Neser's batting prowess in the lower-middle order as well, he is a must-have in your SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sean Abbott (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 21.30)

Sean Abbott is one of the highest wicket-takers in BBL history but has blown hot and cold this season. Abbott has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 21.30 but has an economy rate of 9.68. He is an experienced campaigner known for taking wickets consistently, making him another must-have in your SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

SIX vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Billings

Sam Billings has shown glimpses of his ability this season with 144 runs in six matches. He has a fifty to his name against the Adelaide Strikers and is striking in excess of 132.11. Billings is perhaps the Heat's best batting option in the middle order and can be backed as a captaincy pick in your SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

James Vince has not had the best of outings in the BBL, scoring 167 runs at a strike rate of 119.29. He has gotten off to starts without converting them into big ones. Given Vince's record in the BBL and ability to score big runs, he should be a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Colin Munro 195 runs in 6 matches Mark Steketee 9 wickets in 6 matches Michael Neser 10 wickets in 5 matches Sean Abbott 10 wickets in 6 matches Josh Philippe 160 runs in 7 matches

SIX vs HEA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 28

Josh Brown had a terrific outing against the Sixers, scoring 62 runs off just 23 balls. While Brown's form makes him an attractive option for your SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team, the Sixers' new-ball attack of Dwarshuis and Bird should pose a threat. Given Brown's inexperience and the bowling-friendly conditions on offer in Sydney, he could be a risky pick.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings (c), Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, James Vince (vc), Colin Munro

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, James Vince (c), Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney

All-rounders: Michael Neser (vc), Sean Abbott, James Bazley

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee, Chris Jordan

