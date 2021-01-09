SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 10th, 2021

Match 35 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Sydney Sixers taking on the in-form Brisbane Heat at the Carrara Oval on Sunday.

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have been fairly impressive in BBL 2021 and have five wins from eight games. Despite not availing the services of Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott, the Sixers have coped well with Josh Philippe leading the way with the bat. With their middle order also chipping in with valuable contributions, the Sixers look on course for another successful campaign. Their recent form, however, isn't too great.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, are on a run of three consecutive wins with Chris Lynn and the bowlers delivering the goods consistently. With the addition of Joe Denly in the top order, the Heat look formidable. Their depth in either department is frightening, and with the home support playing into their hands, the Heat will fancy another win in the BBL.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Heat will hold the edge owing to their recent form. In fact, they did beat the Sixers in the reverse fixture, which could have a bearing on this clash.

Either way, one can expect another thrilling contest with both sides eyeing a crucial win to boost their playoff hopes in the BBL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Predicted Playing XI

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Daniel Christian, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope, Jake Ball and Steve O'Keefe

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, James Peirson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 35

Date: 10th January 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on offer at the Carrara Oval with ample help available for the bowlers. While the pacers should get extra bounce and swing early on, the pitch should slow down slightly as the game progresses.

This should bring in the spinners, who will have a say in the outcome of the game. As for the batsmen, they will need to get settled before going big in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a competitive total at this venue.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Dan Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Ben Dwarshuis and Jake Ball

Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Joe Denly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Dan Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Ben Dwarshuis and Steve O'Keefe

Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Jack Wildermuth