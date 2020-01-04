SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 5th, 2020

The first BBL match on Sunday pits the Sydney Sixers against Adelaide Strikers at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour. Both sides have started their campaign brightly as they occupy spots in the top half of the points table. While the Sixers have eight points in six games, the Strikers aren't far behind with seven to their credit. There isn't much to separate the team on paper as well with the Sixers losing Sean Abbott to injury and the Strikers still to avail the services of Michael Neser in BBL 2019-20. All the signs point towards another cracking encounter between the two sides on Sunday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIX vs STR.

Players to choose from:

Sydney Sixers:

Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steve O'Keefe, Mickey Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards, Justin Avendano.

Adelaide Strikers:

Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey(C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Cameron White, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen

Playing XI Updates:

Sydney Sixers:

The Sixers will have to make do without captain, Moises Henriques, who has returned to Sydney for the birth of his child. Daniel Hughes will assume the role of captain with Justin Avendano coming in for Henriques. However, the Sixers are boosted in the bowling department with the arrival of Josh Hazlewood. He should play at the expense of Ben Manenti or Jackson Bird depending on the nature of the pitch. James Vince and Jordan Silk will be key in the middle order while all eyes will be upon Tom Curran, who has revelled with both bat and ball off late.

Possible XI: Phillipe (WK), Hughes(C), Vince, Avendano, Silk, Edwards, Curran, Hazlewood, Bird/Manenti, Dwarshius and Pope

Adelaide Strikers:

Adelaide Strikers will avail the services of Michael Neser after being released by the Australian Test side. Wes Agar will make for the burly all-rounder with no further changes expected. His inclusion adds balance and batting depth to the side with Cameron White yet to fire in the lower middle order. The batting unit looks settled with Weatherald and Carey looking in fine form with Jono Wells also coming up with useful cameos. Rashid Khan has evolved into a handy batsman and will be crucial with the ball in hand as well.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Salt, Carey(C&WK), Short, Wells, White, Rashid, Valente, Stanlake, Siddle and Neser.

Match Details:

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 23

5th January 2020, 1:10 PM IST

International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour

Pitch Report:

This is the first BBL game being played at his venue. The pitch is expected to be on the slower side with relatively small boundaries playing a part as well. Teams would be looking to bat first on the surface and put up a challenging total with wicket slowing down as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Josh Philippe and Alex Carey have starred this season with 173 and 205 runs respectively. While he did start the season with a fine fifty, Philippe hasn't been able to convert his starts since then. He is due for a big knock at the top of the order with added responsibility as well due to Henriques' unavailability.

Batsmen: Daniel Hughes is slowly finding form for the Sixers and could score some runs on Sunday. He should be picked along with Jono Wells and James Vince. Both Wells and Vince have done well in the season with three fifties scored between the duo. One of the Strikers' openers could also be picked with Salt being the preferred option.

Allrounders: Tom Curran is a must-have in the side with his batting prowess coming to the fore in recent games. With 89 runs at a strike-rate of 178, Curran should also pick a wicket or two with the ball. Along with the Englishman, Michael Neser is a great pick with the Queenslander capable of picking wickets consistently with the new ball.

Bowlers: Similar to Tom Curran, Rashid Khan has also shone with both bat and ball this season. While he has picked seven wickets so far, Rashid has assumed the role of a floater with the bat. His returns of 71 runs at a strike-rate of 191.89 are staggering and should earn him a place in the fantasy side along with Lloyd Pope. Josh Hazlewood is a fine option as well with much being expected from the star pacer while big Billy Stanlake is a worthwhile pick as well.

Captain: Both keepers, Josh Philippe and Alex Carey have been their sides' best batsmen this season. After a failure in the previous game, both of them would be eyeing a good performance in this crucial encounter. Along with the aforementioned duo, stand-in captain, Daniel Hughes is a dependable pick for the multiplier options as well with the southpaw being due for a big one.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald, Jono Wells, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Tom Curran, Michael Neser, Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan and Billy Stanlake. Captain: Josh Philippe, Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Phil Salt, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Jono Wells, Michael Neser, Tom Curran, Lloyd Pope, Rashid Khan and Josh Hazlewood. Captain: Alex Carey, Vice-Captain: Daniel Hughes