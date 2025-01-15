SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Match 35

The 35th match of the Big Bash League 2024 will see Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, January 15. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Adelaide Strikers have won three of their last eight matches. They won their last match against Brisbane Heat by 56 runs. Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have won five of their last eight matches. They have already qualified for the playoffs.

These two teams have played a total of 20 head-to-head matches. Sydney Sixers have won 13 matches while Adelaide Strikers were victorious in 7 matches.

SIX vs STR Match Details

The 35th match of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played on January 15 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs STR, 35th Match

Date and Time: 15th January 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and smash a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat, where a total of 446 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SIX vs STR Form Guide

SIX - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

STR - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XI

SIX Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Steve Smith, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird, Akeal Hosein

STR Playing XI

No injury updates

Jamie Overton, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope (wk), Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Brendan Doggett, Alex Ross, Darcy Short, James Bazley, Jake Weatherald

SIX vs STR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 171 runs in the last seven matches. Ollie Pope is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Moises Henriques

Steve Smith and Moises Henriques are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Steve Smith is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 121 runs in just 64 balls in the last match. Alex Ross and Darcy Short are other good players for today's match.

All-rounders

Jamie Overton

Matt Short and Jamie Overton are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Matt Short is expected to bat in the top order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 192 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last five matches. Hayden Kerr is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Sean Abbott

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Sean Abbott has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 10 wickets in the last four matches. Lloyd Pope is another good bowler for today's match.

SIX vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

Matt Short

Matt Short is the most crucial pick from Adelaide Strikers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 192 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last five matches.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is one of the most crucial picks from the Sydney Sixers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He smashed 121 runs in just 64 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SIX vs STR, 35th Match

Jamie Overton

Steve Smith

Matt Short

Sean Abbott

Ben Dwarshuis

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe

Batters: D Short, M Henriques, S Smith

All-rounders: J Overton, M Short, H Kerr, J Edwards

Bowlers: S Smith, L Pope, B Dwarshuis

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe

Batters: D Short, M Henriques, S Smith

All-rounders: J Overton, M Short

Bowlers: S Smith, L Pope, B Dwarshuis, L Haskett, B Doggett

