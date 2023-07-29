SJ vs VK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Match 15

The 15th match of the Global T20 Canada will see the Surrey Jaguars (SJ) square off against the Vancouver Knights (VK) at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SJ vs VK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Surrey Jaguars have won two of their last four matches. The Vancouver Knights, too, have won two of their last four matches of the season.

The Vancouver Knights will give it their all to win the match, but the Surrey Jaguars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SJ vs VK Match Details

The 15th match of the Global T20 Canada will be played on July 30 at the CAA Centre in Brampton. The game is set to commence at 1.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SJ vs VK, Match 15

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, 1.00 am IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Mississauga Panthers and the Surrey Jaguars, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SJ vs VK Form Guide

SJ - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

VK - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SJ vs VK Probable Playing XI

SJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Hales, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Ammar Khalid, Liton Das (wk), Kairav Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dilon Heyliger, and Sheel Patel.

VK Playing XI

No injury updates

R van der Dussen (c), Nawab Singh, Najibullah Zadran, Rayyan Pathan, Fakhar Zaman, Harsh Thaker, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), C Bosch, R Trumpelmann, and Junaid Siddique.

SJ vs VK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. L Das is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Zaman

R Van Der Dussen and F Zaman are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. A Hales played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Bosch

C Bosch and M Forde are the two best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Thaker is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Lamichhane and S Johnson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Trumpelmann is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SJ vs VK match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rizwan

M Rizwan will bat in the top order and is among the top T20 players in the world, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 52 runs in the last match against the Brampton Wolves.

F Zaman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Zaman your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 228 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SJ vs VK, Match 15

R Van Der Dussen

F Zaman

C Bosch

M Forde

M Rizwan

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least three top order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Rizwan, L Das

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, F Zaman, A Hales, I Ahmed

All-rounders: C Bosch, H Thaker, M Forde

Bowlers: S Lamichhane, R Trumpelmann

Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, F Zaman, A Hales, I Ahmed

All-rounders: C Bosch, M Forde

Bowlers: S Lamichhane, R Trumpelmann, S Johnson, K Meiyappan