SJ vs VK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Qualifier 1

The Surrey Jaguars (SJ) will take on the Vancouver Knights (VK) in Qualifier 1 of the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Friday, August 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SJ vs VK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both the Surrey Jaguars and the Vancouver Knights have produced their A-game throughout the tournament. They managed to win four of their seven matches in the group stage to occupy the top two spots.

The winner of this match will qualify for the final of the tournament, while the loser will get another chance as they have to face the winner of the Eliminator to make it to the final.

With a spot in the final on the line, we are all set for a cracker of a contest.

SJ vs VK Match Details

The Qualifier 1 of the Global T20 Canada will be played on August 4 at the CAA Centre in Brampton. The match will commence at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SJ vs VK, Qualifier 1, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: August 4, 2023, Friday; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton

SJ vs VK Probable Playing XIs

SJ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SJ Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Haris, J Singh, Litton Das (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Spencer Johnson, Matthew Forde, A Khan, Sandip Lamichhane, D Heyliger, A Khalid, and P Singh.

VK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VK Probable Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Rassie van der Dussen (c), H Thaker, R Pathan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meyiappan, and M Kamal.

SJ vs VK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Mohammad Rizwan (Avg Points - 78.33)

Mohammad Rizwan has been the stable influence in the Vancouver batting lineup since he has joined the team. He has delivered with the bat pretty consistently and will be a pretty safe pick from the batters category.

Batter - Ifitikhar Ahmned (Avg Points - 69)

Iftikhar Ahmed has been pretty consistent with his all-round show in the tournament. In most of the matches, he has made up for the failure in one of his trades with another. Iftikhar will be a pretty beneficial pick for the match and he will allow the opportunity to score points in both innings of the match.

All-rounder - Corbin Bosch (Avg Points - 86.33)

Corbin Bosch has been pretty consistent with the ball throughout the tournament. He has also played some useful knocks with the bat in hand. Bosch allows you the dynamism to be in the hunt to win the fantasy contests while picking up points in both innings of the match.

Bowler - Sandip Lamichhane (Avg Points - 65.6)

Sandip Lamichhane has picked up wickets regularly in this tournament. He has an average of 65.6 fantasy points per game, making Lamichhane a great pick from the bowler's section.

SJ vs VK match captain and vice-captain choices

Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has scored runs in a few matches and in others has delivered with the ball in hand. Bosch will be a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Matthew Forde

Matthew Forde has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets in crucial stages and that makes him a very crucial choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SJ vs VK, Qualifier 1

Mohammad Rizwan

Iftikhar Ahmed

Corbin Bosch

Matthew Forde

Sandip Lamichhane

SJ vs VK Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a balanced one. Players of all trades will have something on it. All-rounders will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SJ vs VK Dream11 Prediction, Qualifier 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Ifitikhar Ahmed, A Khan, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Corbin Bosch, H Thaker, Matthew Forde

Bowlers: Sandip Lamichhane, Junaid Siddique, Ruben Trumplemann

