SKN vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 25th, 2020

CPL 2020 action is back after a day's break as Barbados Tridents take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Despite having a formidable roster in their ranks, the Patriots haven't won a single game so far as they dwell at the bottom of the points table.

Their opponents, Barbados Tridents have fared marginally better than them with their only win coming against the Patriots on the opening day.

With the points table slowly taking shape, it is high time that both teams get their act right.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper with the likes of Rashid Khan and Chris Lynn taking to the field for their respective sides. With two valuable points on offer, both teams should go all out for a win in what should be a thrilling encounter.

Squads to choose from

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents

Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder (C), Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers and Hayden Walsh

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin, Nick Kelly, Joshua da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Sheldon Cottrell

Match Details

Match: Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Date: 25th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

Batsmen are in for a good time at the Queen's Park Oval with the conditions expected to be favourable for stroke-making.

However, there should something in it for the bowlers as well, paving the way for an even contest between bat and ball. With this game being a morning fixture, both teams will look to bat first with 160 being par at this venue.

SKN vs BAR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKN vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Corey Anderson, Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Mitchell Santner, Sohail Tanvir, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rayad Emrit, Ish Sodhi and Raymon Reifer

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Corey Anderson, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Mitchell Santner, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell and Raymon Reifer

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn