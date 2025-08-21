SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2025, Match 8

The 8th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will feature the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN) taking on the Barbados Royals (BR) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday, August 22. Before this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won one of their last four matches. They lost their most recent game to the Saint Lucia Kings by a three-run margin. Barbados Royals, on the other hand, lost their latest game to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by six wickets.

These two teams have played 18 head-to-head matches. Barbados Royals have won 8 games, while the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won 10 matches.

SKN vs BR Match Details

The 8th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be played on August 22 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SKN vs BR, 8th Match

Date and Time: 22nd August 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts is a batting paradise where batters find it very easy to get the ball to the boundaries. Fans can expect a good scoring match with the pacers taking more wickets than the spinners. The last game played here was between Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, where a total of 397 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SKN vs BR Form Guide

SKN - L L L W

BR - L

SKN vs BR Probable Playing XI

SKN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Mayers, Andre Fletcher (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Miklye Louis, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder ©, Jyd Goolie, Dominic Drakes, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil

BR Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Brandon King, Kadeem Aleyne, Rovman Powell ©, Sherfane Rutherford, Shaqkere Parris, Daniel Sams, Eathan Bosch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds

SKN vs BR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 145 runs in the last four matches. Q de Kock is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Rossouw

R Rossouw and R Powell are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R. Rossouw is in exceptional form and consistently smashes runs in domestic leagues. He has smashed 61 runs in the last four matches. N Bidaisee is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Holder

D Sams and J Holder are the top all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Both players are key for today's game. J Holder will bat in the middle order and bowl a significant number of overs. He scored 132 runs and took four wickets in the last four matches. K Mayers is another strong all-rounder for today's game.

Bowlers

W Salamkheil

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are M Ur Rehman and W Salamkheil. Both bowlers can take many wickets at this venue. W Salamkheil is in great form and is expected to perform well in today's match. He has taken nine wickets in the last four games. N Shah is another good bowler for today match.

SKN vs BR match captain and vice-captain choices

J Holder

J Holder is one of the most important picks from the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots because the pitch is expected to favor both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a significant number of overs. He has scored 132 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.

K Mayers

K Mayers is another key player for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. He is in excellent form and is expected to perform well again at this venue. He will bat at the top of the order and bowl a significant number of overs. He has scored 67 runs and taken three wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SKN vs BR, 8th Match

R Powell

K Mayers

J Holder

A Fletcher

Q de Kock

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is wise to build a team with that in mind. Choosing hard hitters or all-rounders as captain or vice-captain is the best way to maximize points and win big leagues today match.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock, A Fletcher

Batters: R Rossouw, R Powell, B King

All-rounders: D Sams, K Mayers, J Holder

Bowlers: M ur Rehman, W Salamkheil, N Shah

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock, A Fletcher

Batters: N Bidaisee, R Powell

All-rounders: K Mayers, J Holder

Bowlers: M ur Rehman, W Salamkheil, N Shah, J Warrican, F Farooqi

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

