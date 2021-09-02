SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021 Match 14

Match 14 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on the Barbados Royals at Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday.

The Patriots will be looking to strengthen their hold of the top spot with their fifth consecutive win in the CPL. However, they will need to be wary of the Barbados Royals, who are looking to bounce back into winning ways with a win in this fixture.

BR vs SKN Probable Playing 11 Today

BR XI

Shai Hope (wk), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder (c), Raymon Reifer, Joshua Bishop, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

SKN XI

Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Ravi Bopara, Dwayne Bravo (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Asif Ali, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Fawad Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren and Sheldon Cottrell

Match Details

SKN vs BR, CPL 2021, Match 14

Date and Time: September 3, 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

With this being the final game on this used surface, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side. However, the ball should come onto the bat fairly well in the early stages, making the powerplay phase quite important in the context of this game.

Spinners will have a say in the middle overs with wickets in hand being the key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160 being par at this venue.

Today’s BR vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan: Azam Khan has been fairly consistent in the CPL with 121 runs to his name so far. Given his ability to play those big shots, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Evin Lewis: Like Azam Khan, Evin Lewis has also come up with consistent performances, albeit at the top of the order.

While his strike-rate hasn't been up to his usual standards, one can bank on Lewis to come up with another solid performance for the Patriots.

All-rounder

Dwayne Bravo: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots captain Dwayne Bravo has been sensational with bat and ball.

His variations have added a different dimension to the bowling attack, which hasn't failed to deliver in the CPL, making him a must-have in your SKN vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Team

Bowler

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir has looked like his usual self in the CPL, swinging the ball viciously and also nailing the yorkers at the backend of the innings.

With conditions suiting his bowling, he should pick up a wicket or two in the powerplay overs for the Royals.

Top 3 best players to pick in SKN vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Sherfane Rutherford (SKN): 310 points

Mohammad Amir (BR): 210 points

Dwayne Bravo (SKN): 248 points

Important Stats for SKN vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Sherfane Rutherford: 176 runs in 4 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 88.00

Glenn Phillips: 116 runs in 4 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 38.67

Mohammad Amir: 6 wickets in 4 CPL 2021 matches; Economy: 5.51

SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

SKN vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Azam Khan, Ravi Bopara, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas

Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

SKN vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Azam Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Fawad Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren and Oshane Thomas

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar