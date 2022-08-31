SKN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for CPL T20 2022, Match 1

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) in the inaugural match of CPL 2022 on Thursday, September 1, at Warner Park in St Kitts. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SKN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XI for Match 1.

We are gearing up for one of the most exciting T20 cricket tournaments, with the last-time champion taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the opening game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are one of the strongest teams in the competition, with a lineup full of hard-hitters. They have won six of their 10 CPL 2021 games. They will look to pick up where they left off, led by star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, finished fifth in the CPL 2021 last season with 8 points. They will be led by Rovman Powell and hope to begin their campaign on a high note.

SKN vs JAM, Match Details

The inaugural match of the CPL T20 2022 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs will be played on September 1 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 04.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SKN vs JAM, Match 1, CPL T20 2022.

Date & Time: September 1, 2022, 04.30 am IST.

Venue: Warner Park. St Kitts

Live Streaming: Star Sports 2 & Fancode.

SKN vs JAM, Pitch Report

The wicket at Warner Park is suitable for batting, and batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in, as high scores are common here. Pacers might well benefit in the second half of the game, while spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2.

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3.

Average 1st innings score: 166.

Average 2nd innings score: 163.

SKN vs JAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: WWLWL

Jamaica Tallawahs: LLWWL

SKN vs JAM Probable Playing 11 today

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury/team news

Due to his commitment to the national side in the Asia Cup, Wanindu Hasaranga is unavailable for selection.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable Playing XI

Evil Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo (c), Izharulaq Naveed, Akila Dananjaya, Sheldon Cottrell.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

Sandeep Lamichhane will be unavailable as he is on national team duty in Kenya.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Michael Pretorius, Ashmead Nedd, Mohammad Amir, Shamar Springer.

SKN vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Andre Fletcher (229 runs in 12 CPL 2021 matches, Average: 20.81)

Fletcher is a clean-hitter batter who has helped his team get off to a quick start by smashing 229 runs at a strike rate of 120.22 in 12 CPL 2021 games.

Top Batter Pick

Evin Lewis (426 runs in 11 CPL 2021 matches, Average: 47.33)

Lewis is a destructive batter who really doesn't need any introduction. He finished as the second-highest run-getter in the last season with 426 runs at a strike rate of 163.21, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dwayne Bravo (145 runs & 8 wickets in 10 CPL 2021 matches)

Bravo is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 145 runs in 10 CPL 2021 matches at an average of 29.00, while picking up eight wickets at a decent economy rate. His slow cutters and mixed-up variations have served him well, and he is expected to deliver spectacular performances.

Top Bowler Pick

Michael Pretorius (16 wickets in 10 CPL 2021 matches, Average: 22.60)

Pretorius is a genuine wicket-taker for his team and looked excellent last season. He finished last season as his team's leading wicket-taker, with 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.54 in 10 CPL 2021 matches.

SKN vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim has been Jamaica Tallawah's best all-rounder. His batting has improved greatly, and we all know how good a bowler he is. He scalped nine wickets in just six outings last season. He can prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your SKN vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Kewin Lewis

Lewis has had a fantastic year and is an excellent right-handed batter. He has a wide range of shots and his unorthodox approach differs him from other batters. He finished the CPL 2021 season with 262 runs at an average of 26.20 in 10 games.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SKN vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sherfane Rutherford 262 runs in 11 CPL 2021 games Shamarh Brooks 214 runs in 11 CPL 2021 games DC Thomas 196 runs in 9 CPL 2021 games Rovman Powell 168 runs in 10 CPL 2021 games Fabian Allen 126 runs & 9 wickets in 12 CPL 2021 games

SKN vs JAM match expert tips 1st match

Fabian Allen is a brilliant all-rounder who has consistently performed well in major competitions. He has improved his hitting ability, as seen in the Sixty tournament, and given his skill set, he is expected to perform well in this match.

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st match, Head To Head League

SKN vs JAM Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Kennar Lewis

Batters: Evil Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders: Darren Bravo, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Michael Pretorius, Akila Dananjaya

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st match, Grand League

SKN vs JAM Grand League Team.

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batters: Evil Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders: Darren Bravo, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Dominic Drakes, Akila Dananjaya

