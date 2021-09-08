SKN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face Jamaica Tallawahs in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League on September 8th at Warner Park.

The Patriots will meet the Tallawahs for the second time this season, having defeated them by six wickets when they first met. Though they lost their previous match against the Kings, they still hold the first spot in the league table.

On the other hand, we have the Tallawahs who are in fifth position in the rankings with two victories. They lost for the fourth time in the most recent match against the Riders by a huge margin of 75 runs.

SKN vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Gayle (C), Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (WK), Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Colin Archibald, Andre McCarthy

Jamaica Tallawahs

Kennar Lewis (WK), Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Mohammed, Imad Wasim, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul

Match Details

SKN vs JAM, CPL T20

Date and Time: 8th September, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Pitch Report

On the basis of the stats thus far, it is seen that the wicket is suitable for batting. The batsmen can easily score runs if they get themselves in. Spinners will play a significant part in this match whereas pacers will struggle to get wickets on this track. They'll need to make good use of their cutters, slower ones, as well as other subtle variations. Hence, the team that wins the toss would most likely bat first.

Today’s SKN vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Thomas: Devon Thomas is a formidable wicket keeper batter. He has played his role well while giving quick starts to his team and has also scored 161 runs in this league.

Batsmen

Evin Lewis: Evin is a fantastic batsman who has consistently performed well in all of his matches. Currently, with 236 runs, he ranks second in the most runs chart of CPL 2021.

Kennar Lewis: Kennar is a wicket-keeper batsman from the Jamaica Tallawahs. He has been doing well in his role and has also scored 167 runs so far.

All-rounders

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim is an outstanding all-rounder for the Jamaican team. He has been in pretty good form in the previous two matches with 53 runs and three wickets.

Fabian Allen: Fabin Allen is a safe all-rounder option from the Patriots. He has scored 126 and also picked up six wickets in this tournament.

Bowlers

Migual Pretorius: Migual has bowled well and will play the role of lead bowler for the Tallawahs. He has also scored some vital runs while taking a total of 12 wickets in six matches.

Paul van Meekeren: Paul plays for the Patriots and has bowled decent spells so far. He has picked up a total of seven wickets in the last four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SKN vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis: 7 matches, 391 points

Miguel Pretorius: 6 matches, 382 points

Fabian Allen: 6 matches, 346 points

Sherfane Rutherford: 6 matches, 359 points

Devon Thomas: 6 matches, 289 points

Important stats for SKN vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis: 7 matches, 236 runs

Sherfane Rutherford: 7 matches, 202 runs

Imad Wasim: 2 matches, 53 runs & 3 wickets

Migael Pretorius: 6 matches, 12 wickets

Paul van Meekeren: 6 matches, 7 wickets

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Kennar Lewis, Chris Gayle, Fabian Allen, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell, Migael Pretorius, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed

Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Kennar Lewis, Sherane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, Carlos Brathwaite, Migael Pretorius, Paul van Meekeren, Veerasammy Permaul

Also Read

Captain: Andre Russel Vice-Captain: Fabian Allen

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee