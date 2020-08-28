SKN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 29th, 2020

The second Caribbean Premier League 2020 game of the day pits St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Queen's Park Oval.

The script for both sides has been pretty similar this season. Despite possessing a power-packed batting unit, both the Patriots and Tallawahs have underachieved with just three wins between them.

While Tallawahs have fared a touch better in the spin bowling department, a genuine lack of top-quality spinners has hurt the Patriots badly.

Both sides cannot afford to lose this game with the tournament entering the business end. With nothing to separate the sides on paper, one can expect another nail-biting finish in CPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit (C), Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Ish Sodhi

Jamaica Tallawahs

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards and Veerasammy Permaul

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Date: 29th August 2020, at 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous CPL 2020 games played here, spin has played a significant role in the proceedings and should continue to do so. Although there is a bit of swing available, pacers have reverted to changes of pace more often than not, indicating the nature of the surface.

Teams have struggled to get going with the bat with strike rotation and wickets in hand being the key at this venue. With the ball likely to skid on nicely in the second innings, both teams would look to chase in what should be a cracking encounter at the Queen's Park Oval.

SNP vs JAM CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKN vs JAM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Rovman Powell, Chris Lynn, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre Russell, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Rayad Emrit, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jon Russ Jaggesar and Imran Khan

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb ur Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Asif Ali, Chris Lynn, Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Rayad Emrit, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ish Sodhi and Imran Khan

Captain: Denesh Ramdin, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb ur Rehman