SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 6ixty Competition 2022, Final

The St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN) will lhornshorn with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the final match of the 6ixty Competition 2022 at Warner Park in the St Kitts on Monday.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SKN vs TKR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing 11s.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament and deservedly made it to the final of the first ever 6ixty Competition trophy. The St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots won their semi-final match against Jamaica Tallawahs by three wickets. The Trinbago Knight Riders won their semi-final match against the Barbados Royals by an identical margin.

The St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots will give it their all to win the match and seal the championship, but the Trinbago Knight Riders appear to be much stronger on paper. The Trinbago Knight Riders are, hence, expected to win the match.

SKN vs TKR Match Details

The final of the 6ixty Competition 2022 will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SKN vs TKR, Final

Date and Time: 29th August 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. As the game progresses, the bowlers should come into the match, as has been the trend in the competition so far. The last game on the pitch was between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals, where a total of 205 runs were scored for a loss of eight wickets.

SKN vs TKR Form Guide

SKN - L W L W

TKR - L W W W

SKN vs TKR Probable Playing XI

SKN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Evin Lewis (c), Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher (wk), Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Duan Jansen, Akila Dananjaya, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Jeremiah Louis

TKR Playing XI

No major injury updates

Tim Seifert (wk), Tion Webster, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Anderson Philip, Ravi Rampaul (c), Sunil Narine, Jayden Seales

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher (4 matches, 103 runs)

A Fletcher, who has played exceptionally well in the last four matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 60 runs in the last match against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Batters

T Webster (4 matches, 94 runs)

T Webster and E Lewis are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Rutherford is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Russell (4 matches, 115 runs, 1 wicket)

A Russell and S Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Hinds is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Phillip (4 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Phillip and D Drakes. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Jaggesar is another good pick for the Dream11 team as he took one wicket in the last match.

SKN vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

T Hinds

T Hinds will bat in the middle order for the Trinbago Knight Riders and also complete his quota of overs. He is in good form and is expected to continue his good form in today's match. He has already smashed 36 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.

A Russell

A Russell is not a new name to feature in the top all-rounders list. He is a destructive batter who will also bowl a few overs at the death. He is expected to play an important innings for the Trinbago Knight Riders in today's match. He has already scored 115 runs and taken one wicket for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

5 Must-Picks for St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, final

A Russell 115 runs and 1 wicket 213 points A Phillip 5 wickets 189 points D Drakes 35 runs and 4 wickets 169 points T Hinds 36 runs and 4 wickets 201 points A Fletcher 103 runs 230 points

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

The pitch seems well-balanced, so fans must pick the right number of batters and bowlers. Taking at least three all-rounders in the team will be a good decision and you can even make them vice-captains or captains in the grand leagues.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher

Batters: E Lewis, S Rutherford, T Webster

All-rounders: A Russell, T Hinds, S Marine

Bowlers: A Phillip, D Drakes, J Jaggesar, A Hosein

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher

Batters: D Brewis, C Gayle, S Rutherford, T Webster

All-rounders: A Russell, T Hinds, S Marine

Bowlers: A Phillip, D Drakes, J Jaggesar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury