SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

The first unofficial ODI between Sri Lanka A (SL-A) and Australia A (AU-A) is set to take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday, 8 June.

As the senior teams lock horns in T20Is, Australia A and Sri Lanka A face off in the 50-over format. The Aussies have a good blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Peter Handscomb and Sean Abbott leading the way. However, the Sri Lankans are no pushovers, with Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva headlining the roster. Although Sri Lanka A will start as the underdogs, home conditions will play into their hands. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Colombo.

SL-A vs AU-A Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-A XI

Lahiru Udara, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Madusanka, Dhanajaya Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga/Dunith Wellalage and Shiran Fernando.

AU-A XI

Travis Head, Josh Philippe (wk), Peter Handscomb, Josh Inglis, Nic Maddinson, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie/Matt Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha and Mark Steketee.

Match Details

SL-A vs AU-A, 1st unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 8th June 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side with the bowlers expected to play a big role. The new ball should move around a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the game progresses, the pitch could ease out, but the batters will need to be wary of the spinners. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today's SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe is one of the most promising players on the Australian circuit, scoring runs for fun in the Big Bash League and the ODD tournament. He is known for his aggression and range of shots. With Philippe set to open the batting for Australia A, he is one to watch out for alongside Peter Handscomb.

Batter

Oshada Fernando: Oshada Fernando wasn't selected in the T20I senior side and has a point to prove to the selectors. Although he has played a fair few games for the senior side, Oshada has lacked consistency. But given his knowledge of the local conditions and his aggressive style of batting, he could be a handy pick in your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is another player who would be a touch disappointed for not making the T20I side against Australia. He is an experienced campaigner who can hold his own with both the bat and ball. While he is expected to play a role on the bowling front in the middle overs, de Silva's batting prowess makes him a must-have in your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson has been in fine form over the last few seasons, impressing with the new ball and in the death overs. Jhye adds value with his pinch-hitting as well, holding him in good stead. With Jhye likely to lead the bowling attack, he could be backed to pick up a few wickets today.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AU-A Dream11 prediction team

Sean Abbott (AU-A)

Travis Head (AU-A)

Oshada Fernando (SL-A)

Important stats for SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 prediction team

Travis Head - 1463 runs in 45 ODI matches, Average: 36.58

Jhye Richardson - 24 wickets in 13 ODI matches, Average: 28.75

Niroshan Dickwella - 1578 runs in 53 ODI matches, Average: 32.20

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Unofficial ODI)

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st Unofficial ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Inglis, J Philippe, P Handscomb, S Arachchige, O Fernando, D de Silva, K Mendis, T Head, J Richardson, A Daniel and T Sangha

Captain: T Head. Vice-captain: D de Silva.

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st Unofficial ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Dickwella, J Philippe, P Handscomb, N Maddinson, O Fernando, D de Silva, K Mendis, T Head, J Richardson, S Fernando and T Sangha.

Captain: T Head. Vice-captain: K Mendis.

