SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial Test

The first unofficial Test between Sri Lanka A (SL-A) and Australia A (AU-A) is set to take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday, 14 June.

After an entertaining ODI series, Sri Lanka A and Australia A lock horns in the longest format in Hambantota. The Lankans have a youthful squad led by Sadeera Samarawickrama and will look to land the first blow in the series. However, the Aussies have shown that they can hold their own in subcontinent conditions. Although red-ball cricket is a different ball game, Australia A will start as slight favorites in what promises to be an intriguing game between the two sides.

SL-A vs AU-A Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-A XI

Minod Bhanuka, Nishan Madushka (wk), Nipun Dananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Udana, Suminda Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Mohamed Shiraz, Dilshan Madushanka and Shiran Fernando.

AU-A XI

Henry Hunt (c), Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Nic Maddinson, Josh Philippe, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Aaron Hardie, Mark Steketee, Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann and Nathan McAndrew.

Match Details

SL-A vs AU-A, 1st unofficial Test

Date and Time: 14th June 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

The pitch in Hambantota is likely to be on the slower side with there being ample help on offer for the spinners. While there will be some movement early on for the pacers, the batters will look to make the most of the conditions first up. With each passing game, the pitch will wear down and offer more turn to the spinners, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss and put a big score on the board.

Today's SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lahiru Udana: Lahiru Udana has been on the fringes of the Sri Lanka international side, scoring big runs on the domestic circuit. He is a good player of spin with his ability to bat for long periods being noteworthy. With his knowledge of the local conditions also bound to come in handy, Udana is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Matt Renshaw: Matt Renshaw, who is capped at international level, showed signs of form in the ODI series. However, he has a brilliant record in the longest format with his off-spin also likely to come into play. With Renshaw set to play a big role in the game, he is a good addition to your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kamindu Mendis: Kamindu Mendis had a good ODI series against Australia A, scoring 82 runs in two matches. In addition to his batting prowess, Mendis can turn the ball viciously and make good use of the conditions on offer. With Mendis in fine form coming into the game, he is a must-have in your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee has been in brilliant form in red-ball cricket over the last few seasons. He has 32 wickets in six matches in this season's Sheffield Shield, topping the wicket-taking charts. With the Queenslander being a capable new-ball bowler, he can be backed to pick up a few wickets.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AU-A Dream11 prediction team

Mark Steketee (AU-A)

Matt Renshaw (AU-A)

Kamindu Mendis (SL-A)

Important stats for SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 prediction team

Matt Renshaw - 636 runs in 11 Test matches, Average: 33.47

Sadeera Samarawickrama - 125 runs in 4 Test matches, Average: 15.62

Marcus Harris - 607 runs in 14 Test matches, Average: 25.29

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Unofficial Test)

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samarawickrama, L Udara, N Maddinson, M Renshaw, N Madushka, H Hunt, K Mendis, A Hardie, M Steketee, M Kuhnemann and M Shiraz.

Captain: M Renshaw. Vice-captain: K Mendis.

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samarawickrama, M Bhanuka, N Maddinson, M Renshaw, N Madushka, M Harris, K Mendis, S Lakshan, M Steketee, M Kuhnemann and D Madushanka.

Captain: K Mendis. Vice-captain: M Kuhnemann.

