SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial ODI

The second unofficial ODI between Sri Lanka A (SL-A) and Australia A (AU-A) is set to take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Friday, 10 June.

Australia A came out with the win in the previous game, chasing down a huge total courtesy of a Cameron Green hundred. They will be keen to get another win under their belt with the likes of Alex Carey and Mark Steketee being key. However, Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly in their own backyard with the duo of Oshada Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva impressing in the previous game. However, they will need to step up against a strong Australia A side who will start as the favorites. All in all, a cracking game is on the cards between the two sides in Colombo.

SL-A vs AU-A Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-A XI

Lasith Croospulle, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dilshan Madusanka, Dhanajaya Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga, Dunith Wellalage and Pramod Madushan.

AU-A XI

Henry Hunt, Josh Philippe, Nic Maddinson, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (c&wk), Todd Murphy, Aaron Hardie, Matt Kuhnemann, Tanveer Sangha and Mark Steketee.

Match Details

SL-A vs AU-A, 2nd unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club is a good one to bat on with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the batters will look to attack from the first ball, they will need to be wary of extra bounce off the surface. With this being a used pitch, the spinners could play a big role in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first and post a big total, with 270-280 being a good total at the venue.

Today's SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe had an off-day earlier in the week, unable to score many runs at the top of the order. However, Philippe is one of the best openers on the Australian circuit, given his range of shots and ability against both pace and spin. With the youngster due for a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Oshada Fernando: Oshada Fernando scored a fine fifty in the previous game, using his experience and knowledge of the local conditions to good effect. The Sri Lankan opener has some international experience to fall back on as well, holding him in good stead. With the opener in good form, he is a good addition to your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is another Sri Lankan international who had a decent outing in the previous unofficial ODI. While his batting exploits served Sri Lanka well, his off-spin proved to be a threat in the middle overs as well. With the conditions suiting him, De Silva is a must-have in your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee was a touch expensive in the previous game, but he did pick up a couple of wickets in the death overs. He has been in fine form over the last few seasons, using his variations and swing-bowling ability to good effect. Given his wicket-taking ability, he could be backed to claim a few wickets in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AU-A Dream11 prediction team

Mark Steketee (AU-A)

Alex Carey (AU-A)

Oshada Fernando (SL-A)

Important stats for SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 prediction team

Cameron Green - 119(111) vs Sri Lanka A in the previous ODI

Todd Murphy - 2/53 vs Sri Lanka A in the previous ODI

Dhananjaya de Silva - 68(70) and 0/36 vs Australia A in the previous ODI

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Unofficial ODI)

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd Unofficial ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dickwella, J Philippe, M Renshaw, O Fernando, H Hunt, D de Silva, K Mendis, C Green, M Steketee, T Sangha and D Madushanka.

Captain: J Philippe. Vice-captain: D de Silva.

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd Unofficial ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Dickwella, J Philippe, M Renshaw, O Fernando, N Maddinson, D de Silva, K Mendis, C Green, M Steketee, M Kuhnemann and P Madushan.

Captain: M Renshaw. Vice-captain: D de Silva.

