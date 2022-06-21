SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial Test

The second unofficial Test between Sri Lanka A (SL-A) and Australia A (AU-A) is set to take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday, 21 June.

Despite a few personnel changes mid-way through the game, Australia's depth and balance showed as they got the better of Sri Lanka A in the first unofficial Test. With the likes of Todd Murphy and Josh Philippe firing on all cylinders, Australia A will walk into this game as the clear favorites. However, home conditions will favor Sri Lanka A, who will be keen to level the series and restore parity. With a decent bowling attack and some experience to fall back on as well, Sri Lanka A should make for a cracking contest in Hambantota.

SL-A vs AU-A Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-A XI

Minod Bhanuka, Pabasara Waduge, Kamindu Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Udana (wk), Suminda Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Nisala Tharaka, Dilshan Madushanka and Prabath Jayasuriya.

AU-A XI

Henry Hunt, Marcus Harris (c), Matt Renshaw, Nic Maddinson, Josh Philippe, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Aaron Hardie, Mark Steketee, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha and Nathan McAndrew.

Match Details

SL-A vs AU-A, 2nd unofficial Test

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch is expected in Hambantota with ample help on offer for both batters and bowlers. Not much swing is expected with the new ball, allowing batters to get their eye in and cash in on the conditions early on. However, as the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first and put runs on the board, with the spinners bound to have a big say in the latter half of the match.

Today's SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring valuable runs in the middle order. The Aussie keeper is a good player of spin and has a knack for scoring big runs as well. Given the form that he is in coming into the game, he is a fine pick in your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Minod Bhanuka: Minod Bhanuka is one of the better players in the Sri Lankan team with some international experience to fall back on as well. The top-order batter got off to starts in the previous game, but he is capable of batting for long periods in the middle. With Bhanuka due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Kamindu Mendis: Kamindu Mendis, like Bhanuka, wasn't able to score many runs in the previous game. The Sri Lankan all-rounder is unlikely to play a huge role with the ball, but is well and truly capable of turning the heat with the bat. Given his record in the format, he is another good addition to your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Todd Murphy: Todd Murphy impressed for the Aussies in the previous Test, using his accuracy to good effect. Although he is not a big turner of the ball, Murphy should enjoy the conditions on offer. With Murphy likely to play a big role with the ball, he is a must-have in your SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL vs AU-A Dream11 prediction team

Aaron Hardie (AU-A)

Matt Renshaw (AU-A)

Kamindu Mendis (SL-A)

Important stats for SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 94(102) and 69(70) vs Sri Lanka A in the previous Test

Sadeera Samarawickrama - 29(53) and 105(146) vs Australia A in the previous Test

Nathan McAndrew - 1/38 and 3/31 vs Sri Lanka A in the previous Test

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Unofficial Test)

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bhanuka, J Philippe, N Maddinson, M Renshaw, L Manasinghe, K Mendis, A Hardie, S Lakshan, N McAndrew, D Madushanka and T Murphy.

Captain: M Renshaw. Vice-captain: K Mendis.

SL-A vs AU-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhanuka, J Philippe, S Samarawickrama, H Hunt, M Renshaw, L Manasinghe, A Hardie, S Lakshan, M Steketee, D Madushanka and T Murphy.

Captain: A Hardie. Vice-captain: S Lakshan.

