SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 19

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will be up against Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) in the 19th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 19.

Sri Lanka Legends have had a fantastic tournament so far. With three wins from four matches and the other game ending without a result, Sri Lanka are still unbeaten in the competition. They are on top of the table with 14 points and are the favorites to pick up another victory here.

Bangladesh Legends, meanwhile, have struggled terribly. After four matches, they are yet to taste victory and have lost three matches, while another game finished without producing a result. They are second from bottom in the table with two points.

SL-L vs BD-L Match Details, Match 19

The 19th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will be played on September 27 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-L vs BD-L, Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SL-L vs BD-L Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament that will be held at this venue and therefore, it remains to be seen how the pitch will behave.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

SL-L vs BD-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sri Lanka Legends: W-W-W-L

Bangladesh Legends: NR-L-L-L-L

SL-L vs BD-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Legends Probable Playing 11

Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Asela Gunaratne, Ishan Jayaratne, Chaturanga de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, and Jeevan Mendis.

Bangladesh Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bangladesh Legends Probable Playing 11

M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, and A Razzak.

SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Upul Tharanga (3 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 126.53)

Upul Tharanga is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 62 runs in three matches at an average of 31.

Top Batter pick

Dilshan Munaweera (3 matches, 145 runs, Average: 72.50)

Dilshan Munaweera has been outstanding with the bat in hand. He has collected 145 runs at an average of 72.50 so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Alok Kapali (4 matches, 80 runs and 2 wickets)

Alok Kapali has scored 80 runs in four games at a strike rate of 123.07. He has also picked up a couple of wickets and could prove to be instrumental against Sri Lanka Legends.

Top Bowler pick

Abdur Razzak (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.91)

Abdur Razzak has done immensely well with the ball in hand. He has scalped five wickets in four matches at an economy of 5.91.

SL-L vs BD-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan has been in outstanding form with the bat. He has scored 123 runs in three matches at an average of 41 and a strike rate of over 155. Dilshan is the fourth highest run-scorer in the competition and he has also taken a wicket. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your SL-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Nuwan Kulasekara

Nuwan Kulasekara is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped eight wickets in just three matches at an average of 10. He has already taken a four-wicket haul.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Nuwan Kulasekara 8 wickets 264 points Tillakaratne Dilshan 123 runs and 1 wicket 238 points Abdur Razzak 5 wickets 218 points Alok Kapali 80 runs and 2 wickets 197 points Dilshan Munaweera 145 runs 185 points

SL-L vs BD-L match expert tips

Tillakaratne Dilshan has been very consistent with the bat and has excellent numbers. He is a bankable multiplier pick for your SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy.

SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Dilshan Munaweera, Aftab Ahmed, Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Alok Kapali, Elias Sunny, Sanath Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Abdur Razzak, Jeevan Mendis

SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

SL-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Dhiman Ghosh

Batters: Dilshan Munaweera, Aftab Ahmed, Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Alok Kapali, Sanath Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Abdur Razzak, Jeevan Mendis

