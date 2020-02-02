SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 3rd, 2020

Despite having the caliber of reaching the Super League, underachievers Sri Lanka U-19s and England U-19s will battle against each other in the U-19 World Cup 2020 Plate Final. Both the teams lost their first two matches and then won the next three games.

While England U-19s lost to Australia U-19s and West Indies U-19s, the islanders could not beat India U-19s and New Zealand U-19s in the group stage. They beat the minnows of their respective groups to garner some momentum. Since the Plate League does not have any big teams, Sri Lanka U-19s and England U-19s have paved their way to the final with supreme ease.

This match will prove to be a battle of equals and here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between SL-U19 and EN-U19.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 teams

Sri Lanka U-19s

Nipun Dananjaya (C), Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara, Ahan Wickremesinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Ravindu Rashantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thaveesha Abhishek, M.A. Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashen Daniel, Dilum Sudeera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, L.M. Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Amshi De Silva.

England U-19s

George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Harry Duke (WK), Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Hamidullah Qadri, Sam Young.

Playing 11 Updates

Sri Lanka U-19s

All the players of Sri Lanka U-19s played their role to perfection against Scotland in their last match. Skipper Nipun Dananjaya led his side from the front with a knock of 66 runs while Ahan Wickramasinghe played a splendid innings of 59 runs. Chamindu Wijesinghe shone with the ball as he scalped a three-wicket haul. He got good support from Kavindu Nadeeshan in the bowling department. The islanders should retain the same match squad.

Possible XI: Paranavithana, Mishara (WK), Rasantha, Dananjaya (C), Wickramasinghe, Dinusha, Wijesinghe, Thilakaratne, Nadeeshan, Daniel and Madushanka.

England U-19s

George Hill has played only three matches in the U-19 World Cup 2020 but he seems to be the brightest prospect for England U-19s after his inning of 90 runs in the previous game. Dan Mousley has also done well for the English side as the top order batsman has struck two half-centuries in the tourney. On the bowling front, Hamidullah Qadri has led the charge for England U-19s with 12 wickets in 5 matches. Having won their last three games, it is unlikely that England U-19s will alter their playing XI.

Possible XI: Young, Cullen, Cox (WK), Hill, Haynes, Mousley, Evison, Goldsworthy, Balderson (C), Currie and Qadri.

Match details

Sri Lanka U-19s vs England U-19s, Plate Final

3rd February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

The Super League quarterfinal match between Pakistan U-19s and Afghanistan U-19s happened at this venue. The pitch supported the spin bowlers as Qasim Akram and Aamir Ali gave away only 45 runs in 18 overs while also picking up 2 wickets. Even Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad bowled a tidy spell of 10 overs. Hence, the cricket universe should expect the spinners to dominate the contest.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Both Ahan Wickramasinghe and Jordan Cox have been in good touch in the U-19 World Cup 2020. It won't be a bad move to include both the keepers in the Dream11 team.

Batsmen: George Hill played a superb innings against Zimbabwe U-19s while Dan Mousley has had a great tourney. The trio of Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya and Navod Paranavithana has been the backbone of Sri Lanka U-19s' batting department. The Dream11 team owners should prefer to include all the three Lankan batsmen.

All-rounders: Among the all-rounders, Kavindu Nadeeshan and Lewis Goldsworthy will be the top picks because the pitch will assist the spin bowlers. Nadeeshan can trouble the Englishmen with his legbreaks while Goldsworthy can be backed to contribute points in both the departments.

Bowlers: Hamidullah Qadri has been England's best bowler and the pitch in Benoni will offer him a lot of assistance. Dilshan Madushanka and Scott Currie have done well in the Plate League matches but the Dream11 team owners should ignore Ashian Daniel for this match.

Captain: Ravindu Rasantha will be the leading candidate for the captaincy position followed by English all-rounder, Lewis Goldsworthy. Looking at the pitch conditions, Hamidullah Qadri and Kavindu Nadeeshan can be selected as the vice-captains.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Jordan Cox, Ravindu Rasantha, George Hill, Navod Paranavithana, Nipun Dananjaya, Dan Mousley, Lewis Goldsworthy, Hamidullah Qadri, Dilshan Madushanka, Scott Currie.

Captain: Ravindu Rasantha, Vice-Captain: Hamidullah Qadri

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara, Ravindu Rasantha, George Hill, Navod Paranavithana, Dan Mousley, George Balderson, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Hamidullah Qadri, Dilshan Madushanka, Blake Cullen

Captain: Lewis Goldsworthy Vice-Captain: Kavindu Nadeeshan