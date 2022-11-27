SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday, November 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction.

Afghanistan put in a fine performance in the previous game with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi coming up with the goods. They have a well-balanced side and will fancy their chances of sealing a crucial away series win. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, showed glimpses of their ability in the previous game. While Wanindu Hasaranga put in a fine all-round performance, the rest of the side could not back him. However, the Sri Lankans will start as favorites owing to home conditions. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracking game beckons in Pallekele.

SL vs AFG Match Details, 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face off in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 27th November 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

SL vs AFG pitch report for 2nd ODI

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium saw 527 runs being scored in the previous game. The average first-innings score in the last four matches also reads 267. Although the pacers accounted for most of the wickets in the previous game, the pitch should aid the spinners as the match progresses. Teams would prefer batting first with three out of the last four matches being won by the side batting first.

Last 4 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 267

2nd-innings score: 194

SL vs AFG Form Guide

Sri Lanka: W-W-W-L-L

Afghanistan: W-W-W-W-W

SL vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

Afghanistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

SL vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (13 matches, 509 runs, Average: 42.42)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has a good record in ODIs, averaging 42.42 at the top of the order. Gurbaz comes into the game on the back of a fifty, taking on both the pacers and spinners in the powerplay phase. Given his recent form and ability, Gurbaz should be a top pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Pathum Nissanka (18 matches, 539 runs, Average: 29.94)

Pathum Nissanka also had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 85 runs off just 83 balls. He has five fifty-plus scores in 18 ODI innings so far, holding him in good stead. With Nissanka capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a fine addition to your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (66(46) and 2/42 in the previous match)

Wanindu Hasaranga was the standout player in the previous game, scoring 66 runs off just 46 balls and picking up two wickets as well. Hasaranga was economical with the ball as well, conceding only 42 runs in his 10 overs. With Hasaranga likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (84 matches, 159 wickets, Average: 18.79)

Rashid Khan is one of the best white-ball bowlers and for good reason. He averages just 18.79 with the ball and picks up a wicket every 27 balls. With Rashid capable of hitting a long ball as well, he is another must-have in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal is an experienced campaigner with over 3500 runs to his name. He averages 31.58 with the bat, including 28 scores of fifty or more. He has been in decent form on the domestic circuit. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Chandimal could be a viable captaincy pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan did not have a big impact in the previous game, picking up only one wicket in eight overs. However, he has a fantastic ODI record with a strike rate of 26.87. With Rashid also being used as a pinch-hitter in the backend of the innings, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ibrahim Zadran 260 runs in 6 matches Rashid Khan 159 wickets in 84 matches Fazalhaq Farooqi 17 wickets in 8 matches Pathum Nissanka 539 runs in 18 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 36 wickets in 32 matches

SL vs AFG match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Charith Asalanka is another Sri Lankan batter with a good record in this format. He averages 41.81 with a strike rate of 88 in 17 ODIs. If Asalanka is able to get going early in his innings, he should be a game-changing selection in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Charith Asalanka, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Lahiru Kumara, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana

