SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – June 14th, 2022

The five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia will kick off on June 14. The first game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

The ODI series will be a part of the 2022/23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Crucial points will be up for grabs and we expect both sides to come out all guns blazing.

The Australian side won the recently-concluded T20I series by a 2-1 margin. They had to fight hard in the second game after going unscathed in the first T20I. The hosts finished the series on a high after completing an impressive win in the third game.

The first game of the ODI series will be played on Tuesday. Both sides will look to get an early lead in the series. Ahead of the game, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

Australia T20 Cricket Team Training Session

Josh Hazlewood was brilliant in the recently-concluded T20I series. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with six wickets in three games. He bowled economically barring the last game. He averaged 9.50 with the ball, which included one four-fer.

Hazlewood is one of the most disciplined bowlers going around in world cricket at the moment. He hits the right areas consistently and is hard to score off of. His ability to swing the new ball both ways makes life hard for the opposition batters and he is expected to pick up a few wickets in the upcoming ODI series.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga didn’t have the best of outings in the opening game of the T20I series but he turned the tables around in the next two games. He picked up four wickets in the second T20I, breaking the back of Australian batting lineup. He finished the series with five wickets at an average of 18.60.

Hasaranga is handy with the bat lower down the order. He can hit lusty blows in the death overs and can fetch you points with both bat and ball. The surface will assist spinners and Hasaranga is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

Australia Nets Session

David Warner was fantastic in the T20I series. He finished with 130 runs in three games at a hefty average of 65. He struck at a strike-rate of 149.43. The southpaw scored 70 in the first T20I and put up an unbeaten opening stand of 134 with Finch to guide his side across the line with six overs to spare.

Warner has been in rich form in white-ball cricket in recent times. He will be looking to carry forward his form in the ODI series and give his side some solid starts. His ability to play spin makes him a vital member of the side and you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side for the first ODI.

