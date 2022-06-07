SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – June 7th, 2022

Australia are all set to tour Sri Lanka for a multi-format series, starting from June 7. The white-ball leg will be followed by a two-match Test series. The tour kicks off with a T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka have put up solid squads for the T20I series. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the Lankan side in shorter formats, while Aaron Finch will be leading the T20 champions. Both sides have players who are coming off sensational stints in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and will look to carry their form into the T20I series.

Ahead of the first game of the T20I series, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

Australia T20 Cricket Team Training Session (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Josh Hazlewood has taken giant strides in the shortest format. Famously known as a line and length bowler, his ability to adapt to the conditions makes him a player to watch out for in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Hazlewood bowled brilliantly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 and played a vital role in them qualifying for the playoffs. He picked up 20 wickets at an average of 18.85. He nails the yorkers in the death and will play a vital role for the Aussies in the shortest format.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 1 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Wanindu Hasaranga was sensational for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. He finished as the second highest-wicket taker, with 26 wickets in 16 matches at an impressive average of 16.54. He will be eager to carry forward his rich form with the ball.

Hasaranga will be crucial for Sri Lanka’s success against Australia at home. The conditions will favor him and will be eager to dent the Aussies in the T20I series.

#1 David Warner

Australian Ashes Squad Training Session (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

David Warner had a fantastic run in the Indian Premier League 2022 for the Delhi Capitals. Opening the batting, he gave them solid starts. He scored 432 runs in 12 matches at a hefty average of 48. The southpaw will look to repeat his performance for his national side.

Warner’s ability to play spin makes him a vital cog in the Australian batting lineup. He is good against both pace and spin and you must have him in your Dream11 side. Once he gets going, it will be very hard to stop him.

