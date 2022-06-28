SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st Test- June 29, 2022

Australia and Sri Lanka are set to cross swords in the opening game of the two-match Test series, which starts on Wednesday, June 29 at the Galle International Stadium.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, will go into the series after beating England 4-0 and Pakistan 1-0 in bilateral Tests. But the fact that they lost the ODI series 2-3 to Sri Lanka earlier this month may not keep them in a positive frame of mind.

Sri Lanka, captained by Dimuth Karunaratne, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh last month and are expected to be in good stead. They have beaten Australia in four out of 16 Tests at home.

On that note, here's a look at the three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia

Australia v England - 5th Test: Day 3

Nathan Lyon has been shouldering Australia's spin-attack for the last decade and hasn't flattered to deceive. Having picked up 427 wickets from 108 matches, the off-spinner has made life tough for the batters.

In Sri Lanka, Lyon has picked up 24 wickets from six matches with a five-wicket haul to show for his efforts. If he finds his rhythm, the Lankan batters may not find it easy in the middle.

Marsh One Day Cup - VIC v QLD

Marnus Labuschagne has been one of Australia's standout batters in Test cricket along with Steve Smith. The right-hander has played loads of match-winning knocks in the longest format since he got a chance as Smith's substitute in the 2019 Lord's Test against England.

In 26 Tests, Labuschagne has scored 2390 runs at an average of 54.31 with six centuries. He also has 13 Test wickets to his name.

South Africa v Sri Lanka- 1st Test

Lasith Embuldeniya has been a crucial part of Sri Lanka's spin-attack over the last two years or so. In 16 Test matches, the left-arm spinner has picked up 71 wickets with five five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

Last year, he picked up 15 wickets in a two-match Test series against England. In Sri Lanka, the tweaker has 34 wickets to his name from six matches with two fifers.

