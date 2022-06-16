SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – June 16th, 2022

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played on June 16 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. We have seen some thrilling games on this tour so far and the first ODI was no different.

Batting first, the Lankan side posted 300 on the board, losing seven wickets. The Australian batters stepped up and contributed to chase down the total with two wickets in hand.

It went down to the wire but the hosts failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game in the penultimate over. This performance from the Aussies helped them get an early lead in the five-match series.

Ahead of the second ODI, let's have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

Kusal Mendis didn’t have the best of performances with the bat in the shortest format but he bounced back in the ODI series.

Coming in to bat in the 20th over, Mendis took his time to settle down before taking off. He remained unbeaten on 86 off 87 balls to help his side post 300 on the board. Mendis' innings included eight fours and a maximum.

The wicket-keeper batter has been a vital cog in the Lankan batting lineup over the last few years. His ability to adapt to the conditions makes him a player to watch. He will be hoping to carry his rich form forward and contribute in the second ODI as well.

Glenn Maxwell played a sensational knock in the first ODI to help his side get an early lead in the series. Coming in to bat at No. 7, he played the role of a finisher perfectly as he stood tall against the Lankan bowlers and remained unbeaten on 80 off 51 balls to guide his across the line. He hit six fours and as many sixes during his innings.

Maxwell took it deep and helped his side chase down the total with nine balls to spare in the first ODI. His ability to play spin makes him a key member in the Australian side.

Maxwell did bowl with the new ball in the first ODI but went wicketless. You’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the star performer for Sri Lanka in the first ODI. He came in to bat in the slog overs and played a sensational knock of 37 off just 19 balls to help his side reach the 300-run mark. He hit six boundaries in total, with five coming in a single over against Jhye Richardson.

Hasaranga bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets in his nine overs. He tried hard but lacked support from the other bowlers as they eventually failed to defend the total.

Hasaranga’s impressive run in white-ball continues and he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the second ODI to be played on Thursday.

