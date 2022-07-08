SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match – July 8th, 2022

Sri Lanka and Australia will face off in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium, starting on July 8. It will be the final game of the Test series, with the Aussies currently leading by a 1-0 margin.

Australia put in a phenomenal performance in the first Test to win it by 10 wickets.

After knocking over the Lankan side on 212, they posted 321 on the board in their first innings. The Lankan batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 113 in their second innings, setting a target of just five runs for the visitors. The Aussies easily chased it down with 10 wickets in hand.

The Lankan players need to bring out their A-game to draw the series level while the Australians will be eyeing a whitewash.

Ahead of the second Test, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

Sri Lanka v Australia - First Test: Day 2 (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Ramesh Mendis was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka in the first Test. He bowled beautifully and picked up four wickets in Australia’s first innings, which included David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, and Cameron Green.

Mendis, who has the experience of playing seven Tests, will be leading the spin attack in the second Test.

Mendis has impressed everyone in his short career so far, picking up 31 wickets at an average of 28.19. It includes two fifers and a 10-wicket haul. He will be looking to contribute to the second Test and help his side draw the series level.

#2 Usman Khawaja

Sheffield Shield - QLD v NSW: Day 2 (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Usman Khawaja is currently having a dream run in international cricket since making a comeback to the national side. He contributed heavily during the Ashes at home and their tour to Pakistan.

Having been a vital cog in this Australian batting lineup, the southpaw did step up in the first Test. Opening the batting, Khawaja played brilliantly to score 71.

His ability to adapt to the conditions makes him a player to look forward to in the second Test. The 35-year-old is good against spin and you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side.

Sri Lanka v Australia - First Test: Day 3 (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Nathan Lyon was unplayable in the first Test of the series. He bowled outstandingly to pick up a fifer in the first innings. He continued to trouble the Lankan batters as he finished with four scalps in the second innings, helping his side knock over the hosts to low totals in both innings.

Lyon’s subtle changes make him a threat to any opposition he plays against. The spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka are further helping him make a strong impact in the ongoing series.

He has now stormed into the all-time top 10 wicket-takers in Test cricket with 436 scalps and will be looking to lead the attack and help his side complete a whitewash.

