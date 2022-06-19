SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – June 19th, 2022

The third game of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played on June 19 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Australian side held their nerves in the first game of the series to finish on the winning side. The hosts needed a win in the second game to level the series and put in a solid performance to bounce back.

After putting up 220/9 on the board, the Lankan bowlers knocked over Australia on 189 to win the game by 26 runs by the DLS method.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka will look to inch closer to a series victory by winning the third game. With both playing brilliantly in this series so far, another exciting battle between the bat and the ball is on the cards in the third ODI.

Ahead of it, let's have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

England v Sri Lanka - T20 International Series Third T20I (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Kusal Mendis has been playing very well in this series. He is the leading run-scorer with 122 runs in two games. After remaining unbeaten in the first ODI on 86, he top-scored with 36 in the next game as he held the innings nicely for the hosts in the middle overs.

Mendis has been playing vital knocks for his side in white-ball cricket in recent times. He looks compact in defense and his ability to play spin makes him a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Chamika Karunaratne played a vital role in Sri Lanka bouncing back in the series.

He scored only 18 runs in the second game but stepped up with the ball in hand. The 26-year-old bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets, which included the big scalp of Glenn Maxwell. Karunaratne also ran out Alex Carey, which led to their batting collapse.

Karunaratne has been an asset to this Sri Lankan side. He is deceptive with his slower balls and also bowls sharp bouncers. He can also hit some lusty blows with the bat lower down the order.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Glenn Maxwell is once again performing well on the Lankan shores as he did on Australia’s last tour. He is Australia’s highest run-scorer in the series so far with 110 runs in two games.

The 33-year-old played a match-winning innings of 80* off 51 balls in the first innings to guide his side across the line with two wickets in hand. He tried his best in the second ODI but was dismissed on 30.

The right-handed all-rounder has been good with the ball as well. He finished with figures of 2/35 in his 10 overs in the last match, which included two maidens as well.

Maxwell’s fearless approach often instils fear in the opposition and with the form he is in, you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side.

LIVE POLL Q. Glenn Maxwell to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far