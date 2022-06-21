SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 4th ODI match – June 21st, 2022

The ongoing ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia has been an exciting one. We have witnessed some intense battles so far and another one can be expected when the two sides meet in the fourth ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 21.

Sri Lanka lead the five-match ODI series by a 2-1 margin. They lost the first game but bounced back to win two matches on the trot. The Lankans have fired in unison in both games and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. The Aussies, on the other hand, have failed to play as a unit and they certainly need to be on their toes to keep the series alive.

Ahead of the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

Aaron Finch led from the front in the third ODI. He scored 62 from 85 at the top of the order, hitting four fours and a maximum. The 35-year-old scored 44 in the first ODI before perishing on 14 in the second game. He will be raring to go in the fourth ODI.

The Australian skipper has rediscovered his lost touch after struggling a bit. He has scored 120 runs in three matches and will be looking to contribute more with the bat in the fourth ODI.

#2 Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka played a gem of a knock to help his side win the third ODI. With 292 to chase, Nissanka led the charge right from the start of the innings by playing some beautiful strokes. He hit 11 fours and two maximums to smash his first ODI century. It helped the Lankans chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Nissanka also looked good in the first ODI, where he scored a half-ton. Having helped the hosts get off to a good start so far, his role will be crucial if they are to win the series in the fourth ODI. The 24-year-old is in rich form and you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side.

Glenn Maxwell has been outstanding for the visitors so far. He remained unbeaten on 80 off just 51 balls in the first game to help his side chase down 282 with two wickets in hand. The 33-year-old scored 30 in the second ODI, which was followed by a sensational cameo of 33 off just 18 balls in the third ODI.

Maxwell has also been handy with the ball too. He picked up two wickets in the second ODI and one in the third game. Having contributed with both the bat and the ball for Australia in the series so far, he is expected to do the same in the fourth ODI.

